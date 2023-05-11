ONTARIO — Six people, including three homeless individuals, were arrested following a raid on Northwest 11th Avenue in Ontario on Wednesday morning. Local and federal law enforcement agencies seized about 4 pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of fentanyl, numerous firearms and a large amount of money, according to a news release from Ontario Police Department this afternoon.

Police say they found 16 people at the scene of the raid. Those arrested include Lee Fortin Sr., 34, of Ontario; Emanual Gonzalez, 34, of Nampa; Francisco Eugenio Bethancorth, 35, Vanessa Michelle Laney, 21, and Misty Marie Doig, 42, all unhoused out of Ontario; as well as Brooke Anne Hoodie, 20, of Ontario. Some of those arrested had outstanding warrants.



Tags

Load comments