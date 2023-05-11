Evidence seized during a raid with federal and local law enforcement agencies in Ontario on May 9 is pictured. Among the items were about 4 pounds of methamphetamine, half-pound of fentanyl, numerous firearms and a large amount of currency.
ONTARIO — Six people, including three homeless individuals, were arrested following a raid on Northwest 11th Avenue in Ontario on Wednesday morning. Local and federal law enforcement agencies seized about 4 pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of fentanyl, numerous firearms and a large amount of money, according to a news release from Ontario Police Department this afternoon.
Police say they found 16 people at the scene of the raid. Those arrested include Lee Fortin Sr., 34, of Ontario; Emanual Gonzalez, 34, of Nampa; Francisco Eugenio Bethancorth, 35, Vanessa Michelle Laney, 21, and Misty Marie Doig, 42, all unhoused out of Ontario; as well as Brooke Anne Hoodie, 20, of Ontario. Some of those arrested had outstanding warrants.
According to the news release, the High Desert Drug Task Force served a search warrant on a residence in Ontario “utilizing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Response Team.
Information regarding charges individuals are facing follows.
Fortin was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, and manufacturing of a controlled substance - meth and fentanyl;
Gonzales was arrested for felony Oregon Parole Board warrant with sex crime, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of firearms charges are pending;
Bethancorth was arrested for felony Oregon Parole Board warrant;
Laney was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants on unlawful possession of a firearm failure to appear;
Doig was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court warrant; and
Hoodie was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for larceny.
Requests for comment are pending regarding whether law enforcement officials believed sex trafficking was involved alongside drug trafficking. However, OPD’s news release includes a message to anyone who is a victim of a sex crime or sex abuse to contact: “You are a survivor, you can recover.” Furthermore, the agency points victims to the Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Taskforce at (800) 889-2000.
OPD urges people to report criminal activity to to Malheur County Dispatch Center at (541) 473-5125.
The raid was a joint effort between many Oregon, Idaho and federal agencies, according to the news release. In addition to OPD, this includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, Oregon State Police, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Payette Police Department.
Together they are working “to help combat the rampant drug dealing and gun violence overtaking the Malheur County area,” according to the release.
Dear Community: This is the very reason that our City Council in Ontario needs to reinstate the small fee on our Water Bill so we might have the money for a Police Officer and other safety issues in our community. Please call or write our City Council and express your support. A small price to pay for a safer community. Thank You: Ronald Verini (Past Mayor and Concerned Citizen).
