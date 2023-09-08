Crime Scene stock art - Argus Observer

Stock photo: Police tape surrounds a crime scene

 Stock art

ONTARIO — Law enforcement officials were back in the 300 block of Northwest 11th Avenue on Thursday to serve a search warrant, which resulted in the arrest of three people.

Chelsey Meacham, 37, Jedidiah Kamppila, 40, and Florencio Ayala-Noah, 60, were arrested and are lodged in the Malheur County Jail on assorted felony charges.



Tags

Load comments