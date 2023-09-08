ONTARIO — Law enforcement officials were back in the 300 block of Northwest 11th Avenue on Thursday to serve a search warrant, which resulted in the arrest of three people.
Chelsey Meacham, 37, Jedidiah Kamppila, 40, and Florencio Ayala-Noah, 60, were arrested and are lodged in the Malheur County Jail on assorted felony charges.
Similar work conducted by the High Desert Drug Task Force In May resulted in the arrest of six people as well as numerous pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl, firearms and cash.
Information about the latest incident was provided from the Ontario Police Department on Friday afternoon in a news release they received from High Desert Drug Task Force Sgt. Barden.
The Task Force was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies in serving the warrant at 389 N.W. 11th Ave. Those assisting included Homeland Security Investigations, OPD, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Baker City Police Department and the Oregon State Police.
“The location has been the focus of multiple drug and stolen property related search warrants recently and this search warrant was again focused on local fentanyl and methamphetamine dealers residing at the residence,” according to the news release.
In serving the search warrant on Thursday, ‘small dealer amounts of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl were seized along with a large amount of suspected drug proceeds (U.S. Currency) and other items of a commercial drug offense.”
Meacham faces charges of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine commercial drug offense, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of fentanyl and manufacture of fentanyl and manufacture of methamphetamine;
Kamppila faces charges of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine commercial drug offense, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of fentanyl and manufacture of fentanyl and manufacture of methamphetamine; and
Ayala-Noah, who had an Oregon State Parole Board arrest warrant, faces a charge of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine (substantial quantity – over 10 grams).
The news release states the Oregon’s relaxed drug policies are exacerbating the drug issue.
“Since the passage of Measure 110 (Oregon’s drug decimalization bill), drug abuse and fentanyl overdoses have skyrocketed in Malheur County,” it reads. “Local law enforcement is continuing to focus their efforts on this increasing problem.”
