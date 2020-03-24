PAYETTE — The Western Treasure Valley has received its first case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Southwest District Health, a female in her 20s.
According to the SWDH, the individual experienced minor symptoms and recovered at home. The point of transmission is unknown at this time, the press release from the SWDH states.
“We are working to take the right steps at the right time to slow the spread of this disease,” said SWDH District Director Nikki Zogg. “While this is a new virus, working to control communicable disease of all types is what our staff are trained to do and what they do each day all year long,” said Zogg.
The woman worked in Ontario for RVP Construction, which posted about the virus on its Facebook page.
“RVP Construction has had 1 employee test positive for the Covid-19 and 8 similar illnesses throughout the shop and office,” the post reads.
The employees of RVP Construction are all quarantined, and the business is closed until further notice.
The case is the first for Payette County. On Tuesday morning, the state of Idaho had 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Malheur County Health Department reported that there were 18 negative test results for coronavirus in Malheur County, with no tests returning positive.
The positive case comes just one day after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing Oregonians “stay at home [to] the maximum extent possible” and adds to the list of businesses that will be closing temporarily to slow or halt the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.
“We are learning more about this virus and how people react to it every day. Not just from a medical standpoint, but from a social and behavioral standpoint,” Brown said in statement as she issued the order. “I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing. Then urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowed the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it, to save lives and protect community.
“Today, I am issuing a new executive order further requiring social distancing measures because we know this is the most effective way to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus. I hope everyone in Oregon abides by its core message: stay home unless absolutely necessary.”
A number of measures have been put into place to increase hospital capacity, Brown said. These include conserving masks, gloves and gowns to protect the lives of health care workers.
Retail businesses closed by the new order:
• Outdoor and indoor malls, and retail complexes.
• Fitness establishments, including gyms, sports and fitness centers, health clubs.
• Barbershops
• Beauty and nail salons
• Non-medical wellness spas
• Theaters, amusement parks, arcades
• Bowling alleys and pool halls.
“This distinction from closing all businesses except for those categorized as essential and mandatory in other states, aims to minimize unintended consequences and add clarity for businesses which can adjust to accommodate vial social distancing,” the statement says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.