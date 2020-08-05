PAYETTE COUNTY — Payette and Washington counties have been moved from an orange health alert level to red, according to information posted online by Southwest District Health on Aug. 5.
The information states the red alert levels is marked when communities have reached a “tipping point for uncontrolled spread.”
Following are examples of measures Southwest District Health may institute, in any combination:
• Education, information and messages
• Recommendations for use of face coverings
• Recommendations of one person per 64 square feet of space at events
• Recommendations for remote work when available
• Recommendations to vulnerable populations to limit participation in high risk activities like some team sports or activities requiring close contact (football, dancing, choir, etc.), attending events where physical distancing isn’t possible, family or social gatherings that bring people together from different households
• Recommending limited visitation to long term care and correctional facilities
