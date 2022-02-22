Purchase Access

NOTUS — Police say a 20-year-old Parma man was involved in a fatal rollover crash U.S. Highway 20 near Notus on Tuesday morning.

In a news release Tuesday evening, Idaho State Police stated the agency is investigating the crash, which occurred at 7:17 a.m.

Police say the man was traveling east in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler when he drove off the shoulder of the highway, rolling the vehicle.

They say he was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene of the crash from injuries.

