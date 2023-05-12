Oregon Department of Justice charges former Ontario Police sergeant for missing evidence

Upgrades made to the evidence room at Ontario Police Department, where this gun was being held in this photo from February of 2015, were the result of a case of missing evidence. The case, which stretched back to October of 2021 finally resolved in court on Thursday afternoon, with former Sgt. Victor Grimaldo being charged by the Oregon Department of Justice.

ONTARIO — A court case tied to missing evidence from Ontario Police Department has finally wrapped up, with a sergeant having been convicted of two Class A misdemeanors, which will prevent him from being employed as a law enforcement officer in Oregon or elsewhere, according to court records. Along with that, comes 100 hours of community service and more than $4,000 in restitution to the city.

Grimaldo voluntarily surrendered his certification through Oregon Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.



