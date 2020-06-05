ONTARIO — With a smaller crowd and a more central message, the second day of the Black Lives Matter protests in Ontario ended with a lot more smiles, despite ravenous wind blowing through the city.
On the first day of the protesting, there were several members of the Ontario City Council in attendance, but Black Lives Matter organizer Charlie Gonzalez said he was disappointed that the police, especially Chief of Police Steven Romero, were not present at the event to support the protesters.
But on Friday, as soon as the protest reached city hall, Romero came out with three officers, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown and Malheur County Deputy District Attorney Brendan Alexander. Romero spoke at length with the protesters and held an open forum for community members to express their concerns.
With the protest complete, Gonzalez was all smiles on Friday night.
“We hit it,” Gonzalez said. “We nailed it. We were able to talk with them and they came out. It was amazing.”
With a smaller and calmer crowd on Friday, Ontario City Council member Freddy Rodriguez said the protest was very informative and productive. Rodriguez attended both nights of the protesting, as did fellow councilman Ramon Palomo.
“With the chief talking today, it made a huge difference,” Rodriguez said. “I think that’s what they really wanted to hear, was from the police department. So his being out here today was very positive. I’m very glad that happened tonight.”
While he was happy with the progress, Gonzalez said he is will remain cautious for now.
“Actions speak louder than words, so hopefully we can keep this going,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to do our end of it, they’re going to do their end of it and I think today, we hit our objective finally.”
Advisory council announcement
Just before the protest on Thursday, Black Lives Matter Ontario released a list of demands that addressed both Ontario Police Department and the Ontario City Council.
The demands for the police included:
• Implement a citizen police overview committee that will work to implement more police community outreach programs.
• Transparency in how OPD handles officer complaints and reprimanding.
• Transparency in de-escalation training that officers receive.
When addressing the implementation of a police overview committee, Romero said he was waiting until further planning could be done, but announced that he was in the process of planning the Chief’s Advisory Council.
“You took the cat out of my bag,” Romero said, laughing. “A lot of the requests you’re asking me to commit to, the commitment is already there.”
The advisory committee, Romero said would be a group of people who are there to inform him of “community needs and looking to develop new methods for maximizing community governance, community policing and just good relationships between everyone in the community.”
The Chief’s Advisory Council will not be a regulatory agency, but a group of people who actively meet with Romero to discuss the community needs.
“What we need is good community-wide collaboration of individuals that share the same passion, and that passion is to improve Ontario as best we can,” Romero said.
Romero said the advisory council will be formally announced in the coming months, but said it’s one of the big pieces of his plan for the second year of his term as Ontario Chief of Police (his anniversary was on Wednesday).
Romero said he will be soliciting community members to apply for a position on the advisory council and said he might be looking for as many as 13 people to be on it. Romero said he is hoping that people from all walks of life will be on his council.
“It needs to be diverse in every aspect of the word diverse,” Romero said.
Following two meetings with Gonzalez, and an open forum on Friday night, Romero said he is happy with the communication that has started in Ontario.
“I truly believe that we are going to move forward as a community,” Romero said. “We truly have a community that is caring and empathetic and always steps up to the occasion. I don’t see how there’s any way we can go backwards. I think that 2020 is going to be the year that we move forward momentum for this community.”
Gonzalez said he feels that Romero has addressed the group’s demands “for the most part.” He said there were a few things that Romero said that he had further questions on, but said he knows he can communicate with the police now and plans on using that line of communication.
Communication is the key
Both Romero and Gonzalez spoke on Friday night and both spoke of the importance of communication and collaboration.
“Everybody knows, you can’t build a community by yourself,” Gonzalez said. “We need the head people. And I spoke with them today. On our side, we’ve got one hundred percent communication. We just need that side.”
When a protester said that the city needs to be able to keep communication open with the people, Romero responded quickly.
“That’s not an issue,” Romero replied.
Following the first day of protesting, Gonzalez said he wasn’t able to wait until Friday night before getting in touch with Romero.
“I randomly just got up and showed up at Ontario City Hall and stayed there for like three or four hours because yesterday I just felt like we didn’t really get our point across,” Gonzalez said. “I sat down with him and so now they’re finally getting aware of it and I think they’re really going to try and help us.”
While he was positive on Friday night, Gonzalez said he’s not going to simply let this be the end of the conversation.
“If not, we’re going to be doing the same thing,” Gonzalez said.
In order to maintain the line of communication with the police force, the Black Lives Matter Ontario officially announced its leadership, which includes Gonzalez, Jenn Yano, Quincy Sullivan and Raquel Sandoval-Gonzalez.
“I have communication with my team leaders that I am working with now, and I also have communication to the city hall. I actually have the chief’s personal number,” Gonzalez said. “Communication, I think we’ve got that on lock.”
After seeing Black Lives Matter Ontario in action, Rodriguez said he is feeling positive about what took place on Thursday and Friday.
“They seem very passionate,” Rodriguez said. “And the fact that they’re all from this city, that’s really what this city needs. That’s grassroots, homegrown passion to make things happen. I think it’s just going to be up from here.”
Gonzalez said his next objective is to continue working with Romero to figure out how he can get the police force to fully trust the members of Black Lives Matter Ontario.
As of Friday night, there is no further protesting planned for the weekend. Gonzalez said he would reach out to his fellow Black Lives Matter members and see if there is any want for further protest.
“My plan was to continue doing this until they came out and talked to the community,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what they did today. If these people want to keep coming out and protesting, I won’t stop them and I’ll be with them.”
Protests stay peaceful
Videos and stories show Black Lives Matter protests around the country erupting into violence and riots. Through two days of protesting in Ontario, there were no incidents of violence.
Before the protesting started on Thursday, Gonzalez and Sullivan both expressed that they were concerned about the protest hitting counter protesters, which could result in violence. Romero also said his officers were working to make sure that there were no incidents during the protests.
Gonzalez said he couldn’t have been more proud of the way the community responded to the protesting.
“I can’t put it in words,” Gonzalez said. “It was amazing. I was the happiest person when I went home [last night]. It was amazing.”
