ONTARIO — An Ontario food processing plant with roots that stretch back to the early 1950s and home of Tater Tots will soon have a new owner. An official confirmed in an email this morning that the transition of Kraft Heinz Ontario on Northeast Sixth Avenue to Boise-based JR Simplot is expected to happen by the end of the second quarter, which is June.
Stephanie Peterson, who is in charge of communications for Kraft Heinz, provided this information in an email, but said she could not provide specific information to the timeline for completion of the due diligence period.
The agreement was entered into on Feb. 22, according to a Feb. 24 announcement from Simplot.
According to Simplot, it is an “exclusive, multi-year agreement with the Kraft Heinz Company naming Simplot as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Ore-Ida.” It states that the agreement has Simplot taking ownership of the plant, with Kraft Heinz keeping the Ore-Ida brand.
Simplot is expected to help grow the brand with its world-class innovation and technology and create greater efficiencies through vertical integration, according to a news article in Business Wire on Feb. 23.
Peterson said there are about 600 employees at the facility and that it is planned to “continue to operate in ordinary course.” Peterson also said “Simplot will offer positions to individuals at the Kraft Heinz Ontario facility with pay and benefits comparable to that provided to similarly situated Simplot employees.”
It is unknown whether that is in line with what employees are currently making.
Mark McKellar, president of Simplot’s Food Group, said the company was “thrilled to welcome” the Ontario employees to Simplot.
According to Simplot’s announcement, the agreement not only adds a number of job opportunities, it will also expand its processing and distribution capabilities. The agreement also includes a clause that will allow Simplot to supply potatoes for Ore-Ida products beginning in the 2023-24 growing season.
A request for comment to Kraft Heinz about who is currently supplying those potatoes was returned by Peterson, who said “we do not comment on additional vendors.”
“The Ore-Ida brand is well known and loved in many of the same communities where we do business and we’re thrilled to help ensure their continued success,” McKellar said. “With our combined history of high-quality frozen potato products and our continued dedication to the communities where we operate and the customers we serve, we have a bright future in front of us.”
Simplot’s headquarters is in Boise and one of its largest potato processing facilities is in Caldwell. The company is a family owned, privately held global food and agriculture company, according to information on its website.
Kraft-Heinz is the successor to Ore-Ida Foods, a potato processing plant first developed by Nephi and Golden Grigg in 1951.
In 1965, the Griggs brothers sold their company to Heinz Corporation, which retained the Ore-Ida name as a subsidiary. However, Ore-Ida was eventually merged with other Heinz operations into Heinz Frozen Foods.
After a merger with Kraft Foods the corporation is now known as Kraft Heinz.
The Kraft Heinz Company is reportedly the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion+ brands.
Good to see this occurring. Simplot has been a gamechanger for a long time and provides so much opportunity for so many. Hard to believe Jack has been gone for 14 years now but the legacy and goodwill created by Jack and Esther Simplot lives on.
