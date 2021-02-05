ONTARIO
Following an executive session via Zoom on Thursday evening, the Ontario School District Board of Directors went into open session and offered a link to the meeting through the district’s calendar for anyone who might be standing by. Once in open session, the board voted unanimously to accept two complaints.
The first of these was a complaint from Ontario High School teachers, details of which were not revealed. For this complaint, Chairwoman Renae Corn was also tasked with drafting a response letter, which will include a statement read by Director Eric Evans during the session.
That statement explained that while no violation was made, the board was compelled to act on the break in trust among teachers. Additionally, it was stated that board members encourage feedback, but urge it to be done through the established policies and procedures. Also mentioned in Evans statement were that those policies prohibit retaliation against those who step forward.
Those policies were refined in May of 2016, as reported by the newspaper. That is when the district added language to Policy KL to define the process for public or student complaints against an individual or group of staff, administrators or the board.
“Any complaint about personnel other than the superintendent will be investigated by the administration before consideration and action by the Board,” the policy reads.
Per the policy, complaints against a principal get filed with the superintendent, complaints against the superintendent go to a board member or the board as a whole, who will then refer them to the chairperson, and complaints against the board chairperson are referred to the vice chairperson.
No details of the second complaint were disclosed during Thursday’s meeting. However, following the board’s acceptance of it, a motion was made to appoint legal counsel and to seek an investigator to look into the complaint.
A request for a copy of the complaint from teachers as well as the letter from Corn with the official statement of response to the teacher’s complaint was not returned by press time.
Investigative spending
This is not the first time in recent years that the board has had to hire legal counsel or an investigator to look into claims regarding wrongdoing either by board members or administration. In fact, it is the third.
Notably, following the conclusion of one of its most recent investigations in May of 2020, then-Board Chairman Mike Blackaby resigned after the board made no action on the findings, including releasing them to the public.
The newspaper was able to release those findings after obtaining them through a public records request.
For that investigation, a lawyer looked into allegations in a tort claim filed by Evans in January of 2020. Among the complaints against administrators, Evans claimed libel, defamation, bullying, harassment and retaliation through an unsigned email in 2019 seeking the resignation of himself and Director Derrick Draper.
However, an investigation by Hungerford Law Firm turned up no wrongdoing by administrators.
The same firm also investigated the unsigned email in September of 2019, which sought the resignation or censorship of Evans and Draper, claiming their behavior exposed the district to liability and was hurting student achievement and success. The findings of that investigation did not fully exonerate Evans and Draper of any and all wrongdoings, but found they were not guilty of breaking any laws.
Following that investigation, the board’s lawyer urged mediation between the board and administration as a next step.
It is not yet known how much the coming legal investigation will cost. However, it is noteworthy that in the 2019-20 school year, legal fees for board matters dwindled the school district’s overall budget by nearly $28,000.
