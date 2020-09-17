ONTARIO
A 29-year-old Ontario man who was just released on parole July 20 from the Idaho Department of Corrections is now in Malhuer County Jail facing multiple felony charges related to two separate shooting cases.
Malhuer County District Attorney confirmed via email on Wednesday night that Ontario Police arrested Luis Manuel Palomares Jr. on Tuesday night and that he was arraigned on both cases on Wednesday by Judge Erin Landis.
According to an official at the Malheur County Circuit Court the first shooting occurred on Sept. 6 and the second occurred on Tuesday.
Further information about the first shooting, which was the only one known to the Argus at the time the tip came in, was requested from the Ontario Police Department. On Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m., Chief Steven Romero said in an email that the information about the shooting would be sent over soon, but no information had been received as of 8:30 a.m. this morning.
“Typically, in cases where there is no public threat we will be a bit slower in getting info out as I prefer my team focus on getting the case investigated and the arrestee(s) processed,” Romero said in an email. “This case was a known suspect and is in custody. I try to balance the importance of getting things handled versus public notice but of course they don’t always align perfectly. Plus have to give detectives some rest before they return in the day after they handle an all night investigation.”
Goldthorpe confirmed in a phone call this morning that both shootings took place within Ontario city limits.
For the first shooting incident on Sept. 15, Palomares Jr. was arraigned on attempted murder in the second degree, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, according to the court official.
For the second shooting on Tuesday, Palomares Jr. was arraigned on attempted murder in the second degree, attempt to commit a class A felony (assault in the first degree), two counts of assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Goldthorpe said the motive for the shootings is not known, but that it is believed Polomares Jr. and the victims knew each other. With the two shootings so close together, he said, it was good to get him off the streets.
The victims survived the shootings, according to Goldthorpe.
Polomares Jr. is set to be indicted tomorrow.
Measure 11 charges
Goldthorpe says that the two charges of attempted murder in the second degree are Measure 11 crimes. This means he will not be released until he is sentenced. According to the state of Oregon, if he is convicted on those crimes, they will carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years and six months.
Measure 11 was a citizens initiative passed by voters in 1994 and carries mandatory minimum sentences for “serious crimes against persons.” There are 21 total crimes that fall under the law.
According to the court official, Palomares Jr. now also has a parole violation with Idaho DOC.
According to Idaho DOC records, Palomares Jr. was serving two sentences in Idaho, the first for assault and battery on certain personnel out of Washington County and the second for possession of controlled substance out of Payette County. Both of those sentences were expected to be satisfied in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.