ONTARIO — A 24-year-old Ontario man is in the Malheur County Jail, where he was lodged on two felony charges related to an infant’s death the morning of Thanksgiving.
According to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, Sergio Manuel Diaz is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide, a class B felony and criminal mistreatment in the first degree, a class C felony. He is being held on a $100,000 security. This was set by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis during a pre-arraignment on Nov. 26.
The grand jury is expected to consider the charges this week, and arraignment on any returned indictment is slated for 1 p.m. Friday, according to Goldthorpe.
Diaz is not a family member, but is said to have lived with the mother and child.
According to daily desk logs from Oregon State Police, the agency was requested by Ontario Police Department to assist in its death investigation on a juvenile listed as age 0, and an OSP detective responded and assisted.
The press log states the location was in the 600 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue in Ontario, and OSP was called to to assist OPD at 9:41 a.m.
Court records state that Diaz is seeking to hire his own attorney, and that he is disallowed from having contact with the victim’s mother, whose name the newspaper has decided not to release in order to protect the victim’s anonymity.
According to Goldthorpe, Diaz is the only person charged in connection to the death at this time.
