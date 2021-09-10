WILDER — A 60-year-old Ontario man died this morning in a three-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 95, just north of Wilder.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Howe Road.
Police say next of kin have been notified, but did not provide a name of the victim.
According to the release, the Ontario man was traveling south in a Ford Focus when he stopped to yield to oncoming northbound traffic prior to turning east on Howe Road.
At that time, a 2007 GMC Yukon, driven by a 24-year-old Fruitland woman who was also traveling south on the highway struck the Ford Focus. This resulted in the Ford being pushed into the northbound lane, where it was struck by a 2006 International dump truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was being driven by a man, 40, of Boise.
All occupants of the GMC Yukon were transported to a local hospital, and police say the front seat occupants were not wearing their seat belt.
The Ontario man died from injuries at the scene of the crash. Police say he and the dump-truck driver were both wearing seat belts. The driver of the Ford Focus succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the dump truck was wearing his seat belt.
State Police say the roadway was blocked for about 3 and a-half hours and that the crash is still under investigation.
