City of Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings, pictured in February of 2020, who has been serving as the pro tem city manager has been selected as the finalist for the city manager position, pending successful contract negotiations.
ONTARIO — Pending successful contract negotiations, Dan Cummings has been selected to permanently move into the role of city manager. This decision to do so was unanimous, with the council taking the vote Tuesday following an executive session to discuss candidates.
Overall, the city received eight applications, including one from Cummings. They ultimately interviewed three candidates.
Dan Cummings, Michael Hodson and Eric Evans were the 3 interviewees, according to an email on Tuesday from Justin Zysk, who is the manager of human resources and the Airport and the assistant to the city manager. Zysk notified the other candidates of the council’s decision on Tuesday morning.
Evans is the the director for Malheur County Planning Department and has been the interim director for the Environmental Health Department since Craig Geddes’ departure in mid-July. Oregon requires work be conducted by a licensed Registered Environmental Health Specialist, and at the time of Geddes’ departure, Evans was the only other person fully licensed specialist.
Having been invited back in for the open session, Cummings thanked the council after hearing their decision.
“Thank you for your support,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll do you proud.”
While Cummings has been wearing two hats, the city has been saving money on payroll. This is because the dual role, which would normally cost $112.19 for two people to fill, was contracted out at only $65 per hour, saving the city $47.19 plus payroll taxes per hour until a decision is final. That cost was split between Administrative and Community Development departments.
Cummings has continued in that capacity since Adam Brown’s departure in mid-April. Although Brown announced his departure in March, the job wasn’t listed until after the council’s first meeting in July. Brown, who was the city manager since June of 2016, took a similar position in Keizer.
As of June, Cummings has been with the city for seven years. However, he has been involved with the city since 2004, when he was elected by voters for a four-year stint on the Ontario City Council. Additionally, he has had a lot of dealings with Ontario and various municipalities due to work from his firm, now known as CK3, an engineering, surveying and planning firm. Cummings said he was retiring from CK3 when the city “grabbed him” for Ontario Community Development.
The job listing was delayed due to the council going back and forth over whether to have an executive recruitment firm conduct the search or conduct one in-house. For cost-saving reasons, the council chose the latter.
The job listing states that the salary range for the city manager is between $105,000 and $165,000 annually and requires the candidate to live within Ontario within six months of their hire date.
Zysk will recommend to council that the position for Community Development Director will not be posted until contract negotiations for city manager are finalized.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.