Dan Cummings

City of Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings, pictured in February of 2020, who has been serving as the pro tem city manager has been selected as the finalist for the city manager position, pending successful contract negotiations.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Pending successful contract negotiations, Dan Cummings has been selected to permanently move into the role of city manager. This decision to do so was unanimous, with the council taking the vote Tuesday following an executive session to discuss candidates.

Overall, the city received eight applications, including one from Cummings. They ultimately interviewed three candidates.



