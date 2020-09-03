ONTARIO
At the end of the regular session during Ontario City Council’s regularly scheduled work session on Thursday night, City Council President Dan Capron made the announcement that he will be stepping down due to a planned change in his residency.
“Since we’ve talked about it and people in the community have heard, I have an accepted offer on a house outside of the city limits. And I have an accepted offer on my house inside the city limits. So somewhere around the first couple weeks of October will be my last days in the city — if everything goes as planned. I’m just putting it out there so everybody knows,” stated Capron.
Mayor Riley Hill required further clarification regarding the timetable of Capron’s resignation.
“So when do you expect to resign here and make this position open?”
Capron responded to Hill that his last planned day is Oct. 9.
“And I’ll keep everybody updated,” he said.
Capron was appointed by the council to fill a vacancy in 2017, and was elected by voters in 2018.
