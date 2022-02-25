To-go options available

Joe Lissman, of Ontario, adds a cup of tartar sauce to his to-go container in February of 2016 at a Knights of Columbus fish fry fundraiser at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ontario. The Lenten fundraisers have been on hold since the 2020, but will make a comeback this year.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The Knights of Columbus of Blessed Sacrament Church of Ontario and Corpus Christi Church in Fruitland will be bringing back fish fry fundraisers on Friday during the Lenten season this year.

“We’re a little nervous because it’s been so long since we had one,” said Dave Stiefvater, with the Ontario Knights, in an email on Wednesday.

The Ontario group canceled the events altogether at Blessed Sacrament in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and participated in one in March with Knights at the Corpus Christi Church in Fruitland.

Ontario’s fundraisers will be Fridays starting March 4 and going through April 8 and will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or until food runs out. The menu includes fried fish, fries, clam chowder, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, fried mushrooms and beverages, including beer, wine, soda and water. The price is $15 per person or $40 for families, and take-out is available.

Blessed Sacrament is at 700 S.W. Second Ave. For more information, phone (541) 889-8469.

Fruitland’s fundraisers will also be on Fridays from March 4 to April 8 and will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information, phone (208) 452-5778.

Tags

Load comments