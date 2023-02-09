ONTARIO — A landslide that is stable for now, has the potential to cover the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near the Farewell Bend Exit. Oregon Department of Transportation officials are monitoring the slide which is about 17 miles outside of Ontario. They say it “appears to be stable,” however note that “could change at any time.”
The slide is near milepost 359.3, a few miles southeast of Exit 353. From that exit, motorists can connect to Oregon Route 201 and travel southeast toward Weiser or north toward Huntington.
In a news release shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, ODOT said the active slide was discovered recently, but did not state when exactly.
Motorists should take extra caution in the area and be prepared for delays and detours. It is adjacent to the eastbound interstate lanes atop a summit where those traveling east have to merge due an extra passing lane ending.
The landslide measures 200-yards long, 100-yards wide and 30-feet deep. The crescent-shaped cut was created above the roadway when gravity and soil conditions cause the hillside to move.
“The slide appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide,” said Assistant District 14 Manager Jeff Berry. “Until recently the site was covered in snow and it is believed that the slide occurred sometime earlier this winter.”
“Continued movement of the hillside could cover the eastbound lanes and possibly westbound I-84. Crews are monitoring the site and prepared to close lanes if necessary to protect the traveling public,” reads the release. “Data is being collected and engineers are working on possible repair plans.”
A request for further information, including that about the previous landslide, is pending with ODOT.
Before traveling, motorists are urged to check TripCheck.com for up-to-date road closure information.
