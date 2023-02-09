ONTARIO — A landslide that is stable for now, has the potential to cover the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near the Farewell Bend Exit. Oregon Department of Transportation officials are monitoring the slide which is about 17 miles outside of Ontario. They say it “appears to be stable,” however note that “could change at any time.”

The slide is near milepost 359.3, a few miles southeast of Exit 353. From that exit, motorists can connect to Oregon Route 201 and travel southeast toward Weiser or north toward Huntington.



