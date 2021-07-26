PAYETTE COUNTY — A 21-year-old Nyssa man was arrested on Saturday afternoon for allegedly throwing rocks at cars traveling on Interstate 84 near milepost 22, and police are looking for witnesses.
Cesar Pedraza was arraigned on charges related to the incident on Monday afternoon and was released from custody on a pre-trial basis. As part of those release conditions, he will have to take a drug test two times per week and he is also no allowed to drive, according to a court official.
Idaho State Police troopers along with Canyon County deputies responded to a report of a man throwing rocks at cars on I-84, just west of Caldwell, according to a news release from ISP on Sunday. When deputies responded and attempted to talk to him, Pedraza fled in his pick-up.
State Police and deputies with Canyon and Payette County sheriff’s offices tried to get the vehicle to stop, even using spike strips. However, according to the news release, he continued on, crossing through the center median of I-84 several times, and swerving toward a trooper’s vehicle.
Pedraza, was finally taken into custody after a State Police trooper used a “pursuit intervention technique,” successfully stopping the pick-up. Pedraza was booked on felony charges of eluding an officer and aggravated assault. His next court date is Aug. 9.
The incident is still under investigation. Anybody who witnessed a man throwing rocks at cars on I-84 near the Galloway Road and Purple Sage Road overpass at about 4:45 to 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, is urged to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 846-7550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.