ONTARIO — A 36-year-old Nyssa man was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday evening near the area of Franz Bakery Outlet in the 2700 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue.
Upon conducting its “suspicious death” investigation, Ontario Police Department taped off the area with yellow crime scene tape.
The newspaper reached out to law enforcement agencies that evening to find out more.
“Subject deceased in car and suspected of possibly being shot,” wrote Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero in an email the night of July 4 regarding what had happened. “May have happened away from here and he drove here. Still waiting for debrief from the investigators out at the scene.”
Romero provided additional details to the newspaper just after 10 a.m. this morning.
The victim’s name is Jerry Gomez, a Hispanic male, according to Romero.
While police initially thought the crime to have occurred somewhere else, with Gomez driving to where he was found, Romero now says the crime was believed to have happened at the Franz parking lot.
The body did have signs of trauma, however the cause of death is still to be determined.
A coroner examination is pending within the next 48 hours, Romero says.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to call Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125, to be connected with the county’s Major Crimes Investigations Team. Oregon State Police and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ontario Police Department.
