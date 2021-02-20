NEW PLYMOUTH
New Plymouth Lady Pilgrims Basketball team wrapped up its season on Saturday afternoon winning the third-place match-up against the Grangeville Bulldogs for the 2A 2021 State Championships, which were held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
New Plymouth finished the game 41-32, with Alyssa Christensen earning outstanding player. She earned 16 points, 14 rebounds (3 of which were offensive), and was 5 for 7 inside the arc and 1 for 3 behind the arc, according to the sports announcer for the game which was broadcast live on Idaho Sports website.
Christensen and Ebony Shaw earned a total of 30 rebounds together with Shaw almost out-rebounding Grangeville on her own.
In the third quarter, Grangeville worked up til the last second to close the gap earning 15 points, putting on the pressure in the final three minutes. Pilgrim added 11 and led the game going into the fourth quarter at 32-24.
New Plymouth was leading the game 21 to 9 at half-time, with Alyssa Christensen scoring the most points in the first half with seven. New Plymouth had 22 total rebounds going into half-time, and the team’s field-goal percentage was 44% from the field. At the same time, Grangeville had made only 16% of its field goals, with double the amount of shots.
During Friday’s game against Melba, the Pilgrims lost, 46-34, in game 8 of the brackets on Friday night. As such, Melba went on to compete against Bear Lake for the championship game Saturday afternoon, results for which were not available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.