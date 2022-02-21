Multiple crashes shutter I-84 in eastern Oregon

ONTARIO — Motorists in eastern Oregon should be prepared for extended freeway closures this afternoon, which may last all night for traffic heading west. Officials say this is due to multiple vehicle crashes between Pendleton and La Grande.
According to information from the Oregon Department of Transportation, Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between those cities, from Exit 216 to 265. However, the westbound lane closure extends all the way to Ontario, as there is limited parking available between Baker City and La Grande.
“Local traffic may be able to access the westbound freeway between Ontario and Baker City to get home,” reads an update from ODOT.
“This is expected to be an extended closure lasting all night for westbound freeway and several hours for eastbound freeway,” the release continues.
According to a news release from Oregon State Police, the agency was notified of a crash at about 12:20 p.m. involving “numerous motor vehicles” between milepost 229 and 230.
“Responding officers were notified of additional crashes while they were arriving, and then once on scene, officers could hear crashes occurring behind them,” reads a news release.
Police say the largest crash is estimated to involve between 15-20 cars and trucks. Early estimation is that as many as 98 vehicles have crashed in the area.
Police say first responders are actively working the scene, including treating and transporting patients, but that injured numbers cannot be determined at this time.
Furthermore, the Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center has been activated for this incident.
As such, uninjured persons who cannot otherwise drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles are being transported to the Pendleton Convention Center at 1601 Westgate.
“Emergency Responders are asking that only persons needing to pick up family members come to that location,” reads the release.
Several agencies, in addition to ODOT and OSP, are working together to coordinate this large-scale incident. According to State Police, this includes Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Emergency Management, Pendleton Fire, Umatilla County Fire District One, Pilot Rock Fire, East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue, CTUIR Fire and Ambulance, CTUIR Emergency Management, La Grande Fire and Ambulance, and additional medic units from Union and Walla Walla County.
Additionally, State Routes 204 and 245 are also closed to all but local traffic, as they are not viable detour routes for freeway traffic.
Motorists are urged to check for more information by clicking the closure icon on TripCheck.com or by phoning 511 inside Oregon, or (503)-588-2941 outside Oregon.
