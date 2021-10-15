Man who shot police officer 27 years ago to get parole

PAYETTE — A man who shot and killed a New Plymouth Police Officer when he was in his teens will be released on parole.
James Moore was 14 years old when he killed Officer Wade Feldner in 1994 and is now in his 40s.
Commissioner Mike Matthews, who conducted the interview with Moore during the hearing which lasted about an hour, came out after a brief executive session and announced the commission’s decision.
“I can’t tell you how difficult it is to make these decisions,” he said, then noted that Moore would be granted his parole and that he would receive conditions before he was released.
The commission denied his most request for parole in October of 2018.
Moore had to talk to the commission about his post-prison plan during the hearing and stated that he, along with a team of people who support him, had worked to plan to have him go to a half-way house in Boise with an alternative plan for the Twin Falls area. Matthews told Moore after the commission’s decision that Moore would not be able to stay in parole District 3 or 4 (which respectively include Payette and Ada counties as well as other counties). Instead, Moore will have to go with his alternative plan in the southern Idaho area, which is District 5.
During the hearing, Moore stated that he shot Feldner “for no reason. No good reason.”
He stated that his actions were because he was “a coward” who didn’t want to face the consequences of his behavior, including being a runaway with a stolen car and a gun.
“I wish that I had done anything different that what I did,” Moore said. “Instead, I attacked him, I abandoned him, and he died because of what I did.”
Matthews noted that Moore had a host of prior issues as a juvenile, including a “physical and emotionally abusive” family life, and asked him how he made the decision to shoot Feldner.
“I was living in kind of a lifestyle at the time where my friends and I thought that stuff we were seeing on TV was a model for the kind of behavior that would make us feel tough, smart, cool. And the stuff we were watching and listening to, we tried to emulate,” Moore said. This included “gangster rap, violent movies, doing drugs and a lot of contention of that culture was just incredibly violent, and for some reason, we were attracted to that.”
Near the end of the hearing, Moore apologized to the family for taking Feldner’s life, including Chance Feldner, who attended the online hearing, which was held on Cisco Webex.
“It broke my heart to hear your anguish the last time I heard you speak, and I’ll never forget that,” Moore said. “I am deeply and profoundly sorry for how I hurt you. Each and every one of you.”
He said he was “a coward who had a gun I never should have had,” and that he was running from his responsibilities, making choices that were “hurting everyone I met along the way.”
Saying there was no defending what he did and no way to change the facts, Moore said he wished he could.
“All I know is the I can change myself, and so I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I can do that and what it would mean,” he said, adding that it could be “by living in a way that gives back.”
Adding that he could never repay the debt he owes, Moore said he still wants to give as much as he knows how and to do so with the help of others, those he wants to be most like.
“I’ve been giving direction and chased a purpose of trying to make the mercy that was given to me to give,” he said.
Saying his days of disappointing people were over, Moore said he has now devoted his life to helping others.
“it is my greatest desire to be able to find a way to honor the people in my life who have seen my worst and honor the people in my life who have seen what can come out of being the terrible person everyone thinks I am,” he said. “And you’re right. I was. I was a coward and … there’s no getting away from that. I have tried to face reality and consequences of my behavior and will do anything I can to help others know how to avoid that. How to avoid making decisions like the ones I made — the ones I regret. And so, I am so enormously sorry to everyone that I hurt and enormously grateful for compassion and mercy I have received that I haven’t been deserving of. And I’m grateful for this opportunity to be considered and have my accomplishments be considered for being a citizen again for the community.”
Moore’s lawyer Craig Durham spoke about the accomplishments that Moore had made over the past 27 years. This most recently included being someone who helps watch people who are put on suicide watch lists at the prison.
Moore “is living proof of what the science and law tell us about juvenile defenders and their capacity for change,” said his lawyer Craig Durham during the hearing by the Commission on Pardons and Parole this morning. “He committed the crime when he was 14, and is now in early 40s, and is a fully rehabilitated individual.”
Wade Feldner's family was among those who attended the hearing. During the hearing, his son, Mike, took the opportunity to speak to Moore. He said he was about 10 when his father died, and he asked Moore to imagine what it was like having a family member tell you they loved you and would see you later, and that never happening.
A request for comment regarding the decision is pending with Feldner’s family.
An expanded version of this story is planned for Sunday's newspaper.
