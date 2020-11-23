Man gets 24 years in prison for stabbing death at dispensary

VALE
A man who was charged with stabbing a man to death outside of a recreational marijuana dispensary on March 1 was sentenced on Monday afternoon to 24 years in prison.
Luis Carlos Duran, who was born in 2000, on Nov. 13 pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree and assault in the first degree. For this, Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Shirtcliff (visiting judge in Malheur County) sentenced Duran to 24 years in prison for the stabbing death of Jonah Noel Reyes.
Duran’s sentence includes 75 months in prison on the manslaughter charge, and 213 months in prison on the assault charge, to run consecutively, reaching the total of 288 months (24 years). Duran is also slated to serve 27 months of post-prison supervision.
The co-defendant, Gerardo Lionel Lopez, previously pled guilty to manslaughter in the second degree, and was sentenced on Sept. 16 to 90 months in prison with 30 months of post-prison supervision for his role in the killing of Reyes.
Manslaughter in the second degree is a Measure 11 crime, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months. However, according to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, after consulting with a third-party judge, the attorney, Goldthorpe and Lopez agreed on 90 months.
Lopez initially faced murder in the second degree, which would have carried a 25 years to life sentence. That would have been a severe penalty for his role in the homicide, which was punching the victim, explains Goldthorpe. Reyes did not die from the punch, but from subsequently being stabbed by another man, Luis Carlos Duran.
Lopez’s charge of first degree assault was dismissed following the plea deal entered on Sept. 3. Part of that deal, according to Goldthorpe, was “that he will testify truthfully against remaining co-defendant, if and when Mr. Duran wants a trial.”
At about 2:30 p.m. on March 1, Ontario Police responded to a call at at Burnt River Farms after Reyes was stabbed outside the facility.
Reyes, who was born in 1994 and an Ontario resident, died on scene. First responders did attempt life-saving measures.
According to Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, the argument started inside the dispensary.
Video footage and witness statements claim that the argument started when Reyes made a comment about Lopez’s shoes.
Romero said that when Reyes completed his transaction at the dispensary, he walked outside, and at that point Lopez allegedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. After that, Duran allegedly stabbed Reyes while he was on the ground.
