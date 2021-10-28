VALE — A 26-year-old Vale native died on Wednesday morning as the result of a workplace accident, which is currently under investigation by Oregon’s Occupational and Safety Health Administration.
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe confirmed the man was Johnathan Harrison, who was raised in Vale, attended schools there and was part of a “well-known, great family.”
The sheriff said his team has wrapped up its investigation, which included assistance from Vale Fire Department and Oregon State Police, the latter of which helped reconstruct and diagram the scene.
Oregon OSHA officials are on scene today, Wolfe said.
The sheriff’s office received a call at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a dump truck belonging to the Vale Oregon Irrigation District that had rolled and had a person under it.
The incident happened on the main canal, Wolfe said, where the district had been performing work for the last couple of weeks. Staff were hauling cement slabs up to the site to put them in the canal to keep the bank from eroding away.
A worker was getting to the site when he noticed the other truck.
Wolfe said the dump truck rolled two or three times, ejecting Harrison and pinning him underneath.
The sheriff said he didn’t believe the recent rain had anything to do with the accident, which occurred on a dirt road near the canal. He said this was because irrigation district employees quit hauling for a couple of days after it rained then went in with a road grader to grade it and make sure things were dried out before getting back to work.
“It looks like the truck got too far onto the right shoulder,” Wolfe said. “It is soft and real sandy in that area and the bank is real steep. So, once the front tire got over that stuff I don’t think there was any stopping it.”
Oregon OSHA Public Information Officer Aaron Corvin confirmed in an email Thursday afternoon that the agency has opened an investigation with Vale Oregon Irrigation District.
“Preliminary and unofficial information” that is being actively investigated matches what the sheriff said.
“Preliminary information indicates it was a motor vehicle accident in which the employee was driving a dump truck on a road parallel to the irrigation canal. As the truck traveled the road, the shoulder on the down slope side gave way under the passenger side tires, causing the truck to slide off the road and then roll over several times.”
Corvin confirmed the accident happened on Canal Road at the end of Birch Road.
According to the irrigation district’s website, maintenance on the canals typically depends as soon as the water is turned off, typically after mid-October.
Harrison is listed as a ditchrider for “Ride 4” under the staff directory on the company’s website.
This is the second workplace fatality that Oregon OSHA has investigated in Malheur County this year. The first happened on March 12 in Westfall where two men were crushed to death by a 25-ton excavator; one of those men was thrown from the machine under the tracks and the other man died while attempting to save him.
Corvin is checking for an update on the Westfall investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.