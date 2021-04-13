MIDVALE
A 43-year-old man was shot to death on Sunday evening in Midvale, and according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office the initial suspect has been released.
The shooting happened on South School Road and deputies responded to the call at about 7:22 p.m., according to the news release.
The victim, Matthew Banning, was already dead when first responders arrived, and the suspect, Terry Ash, 41, was taken into custody and later released.
The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Walker or Detective Doggett at the sheriff's office, (208) 414-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.