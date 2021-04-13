MIDVALE

A 43-year-old man was shot to death on Sunday evening in Midvale, and according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office the initial suspect has been released.

The shooting happened on South School Road and deputies responded to the call at about 7:22 p.m., according to the news release.

The victim, Matthew Banning, was already dead when first responders arrived, and the suspect, Terry Ash, 41, was taken into custody and later released.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Walker or Detective Doggett at the sheriff's office, (208) 414-2121.

