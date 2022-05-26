MALHEUR COUNTY — It’s not likely that poultry won’t be included among animal projects at the Malheur County Fair this year, even though a regional emergency quarantine for poultry is expected to last through November.
An official with OSU Extension in Malheur County said early Thursday that they were checking with state officials after learning of a regional quarantine due to avian flu.
Barbara Brody, associate professor of practice, 4-H/Family & Community Health/SNAP-Ed, confirmed a short while later that the state vet just confirmed at this point they are not canceling poultry at fair.
The quarantine is effective from May 23 to Nov. 18, and fairs throughout the region all fall within that time frame.
Members of a local 4-H group, the Cloverbuds, exclusively raise poultry and rabbits. If poultry was excluded from fairs this year, all they would be able to show is their rabbits.
The youth didn’t get to participate in the fair in 2021 due to COVID-19.
As to what officials will do to notify club members about the emergency quarantine, information already has been posted on the county’s website. They also will likely refer people to the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s website for more information about avian flu.
ODA issued a news release today stating that Malheur County is now part of a regional quarantine due to the highly pathogenic avian flu being discovered nearby.
A Temporary Administrative Order issued by the Oregon Secretary of State is effective from May 23 to Nov. 18, and “will prevent the movement of poultry from within this quarantine area” during that time to enable state and federal officials to conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases exist.
Any poultry confirmed to have HPAI must be depopulated.
According to ODA, the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Monday confirmed the case of HPAI on Monday Idaho along the Oregon border.
ODA provides an online map of HPAI outbreak and quarantine areas in Oregon. That map is available online at https://bit.ly/OR_avianflu_map. People may enter their address to determine whether they are included in the quarantine area. Once a case is confirmed, federal and international disease control requirements spur a quarantine for all avian species and vehicles involved with them in any way. The quarantine must extend for a minimum of about 6.2 miles around an infected property.
Organizers of events involving birds must immediately inform the Oregon State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz at npip@oda.oregon.gov or (800) 347-7028 of any scheduled events. Additionally, they must share the news with the event exhibitors and vendors.
For more information about HPAI, visit https://bit.ly/OR_HPAI. Information is also available in Spanish.
