MALHEUR COUNTY — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Malheur County will experience “elevated” heat risk for these two days, according to a news release today from Malheur County Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman. Parts of Malheur County will experience “Significant” heat risk both days, but more so on Wednesday. These are temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

As of Tuesday, it looked like Thursday we would exceed 100 degrees, as well.



