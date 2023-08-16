MALHEUR COUNTY — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Malheur County will experience “elevated” heat risk for these two days, according to a news release today from Malheur County Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman. Parts of Malheur County will experience “Significant” heat risk both days, but more so on Wednesday. These are temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.
As of Tuesday, it looked like Thursday we would exceed 100 degrees, as well.
On Monday, Harriman, who is with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, began sharing Incident briefings to the Local Emergency Planning Committee about the advisory and requested that they network out to find agencies or organizations that were willing to open cooling shelters.
Lifeways answered the call and offered up its Peer Center at 2023 S.W. Fourth Ave. in Ontario. The center was open Tuesday and will be open today and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is available to any person needing relief from the heat, and is right on the Ontario bus route and near a bus stop on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
Idaho Power volunteered to provide water and refreshments for the shelter for the duration that it is active.
Malheur County Emergency Management reminds everyone that during extreme temperatures, stay hydrated, avoid strenuous manual labor in the hot sun and take plenty of breaks. Once you suffer one heat related injury, you suffer with it the rest of your life.
The Argus Observer checked with Origins Faith to see if they still offer a daily cooling shelter when temperatures exceed 100 degrees. They do.
Those in need can access the facility for that from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during which time water is provided. The site also offers meals through the New Hope Kitchen Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Origins Faith Outreach Initiative also offers other services by appointment, including showers, sleep stations, laundry assistance and mental health counseling.
Origins Faith is at 312 N.W. Second St.
For more information about the Outreach Initiative, phone (541) 212-3719.
