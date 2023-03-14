PAYETTE COUNTY — Several school districts in Canyon, Payette and Washington counties ran supplemental levy elections Tuesday. Following are the results for the levy elections in the Parma, Payette and Weiser school districts, as of 9 p.m.
Payette
The Payette School District sought to increase its two-year supplemental levy to $500,000 per year, an increase of $100,000 over its existing levy expiring July 1. Among district needs are upgrades and maintenance at the district’s track and field facility, as well as updated curriculum.
The election received just 334 votes, with 162 voting in support of the levy (48.50%) and 172 voting against it (51.50%). It required a simple majority to pass, according to an official with the Payette County Clerk’s Office.
Parma
The Parma School District sought a 10-year renewal of its levy to fund the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency, which provides career technical education, alternative programs and other services not feasible at the school district level.
The levy rate is presently 0.002769 and is not to exceed 0.1% of market value on an annual basis. A total of 312 voters handed in ballots, with 221 voting ‘Yes’ (70.83%) and 91 voting ‘No.’ (29.17%) A comment request regarding the required percentage of votes for passage was pending as of publication tine.
Weiser
The Weiser School District sought to replace its existing eight-year plant and facility levy, with a new one which would collect a total of $500,000 per year for four years. According to the district website, facilities needs as of February 2023 sport a collective price tag of $785,000.
A total of 647 ballots were received for this election, with 343 ‘Yes’ votes (53.01%) coming in against 304 ‘No’ votes (46.99%). This levy required a 55% to pass, according to an official with the Washington County Clerk’s Office.
This is a developing story. Further information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
