ONTARIO — Diners hoping to sit down to a meal at the Plaza Inn on Monday and Tuesday had to go elsewhere, as a kitchen fire shut the popular eatery down Monday morning. Crews from Five Star Disaster Services were on site Monday beginning at 9 a.m. to perform cleanup and repairs to the facility.

“It mainly went up, in the range hood and all that,” said Marcus Maestas, co-owner of Five Star in a Monday afternoon interview. He was on site as part of the cleanup effort, and noted the stainless steel panels helped prevent the fire from spreading.



