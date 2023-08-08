Crews from Five Star Disaster Services work to cleanup after a grease fire temporarily closed the Plaza Inn in Ontario Monday morning. The fire did not spread beyond kitchen equipment, and Ontario firefighters were able to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher.
Corey Evan | Argus Observer
A sign alerts customers to the situation at the Plaza Inn. Its owners express hope to be able to reopen later this week.
Work is in progress to clean up after Monday's grease fire. These stainless steel panels helped prevent the fire from spreading.
ONTARIO — Diners hoping to sit down to a meal at the Plaza Inn on Monday and Tuesday had to go elsewhere, as a kitchen fire shut the popular eatery down Monday morning. Crews from Five Star Disaster Services were on site Monday beginning at 9 a.m. to perform cleanup and repairs to the facility.
“It mainly went up, in the range hood and all that,” said Marcus Maestas, co-owner of Five Star in a Monday afternoon interview. He was on site as part of the cleanup effort, and noted the stainless steel panels helped prevent the fire from spreading.
In an email to the Argus on Monday, Chief Clinton Benson said the fire was relatively small and quickly brought under control by Ontario Fire & Rescue crews. He reported that it was a grease fire which began on or near a grill.
“It was not big or hot enough to activate the automatic suppression system,” wrote Benson. “Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.”
With the damage being minimal, owners expressed hope through a post on their Facebook page that by the end of the week it would again be business as usual at the Plaza Inn.
“The baker was here and called the fire in quickly,” the post reads. “We should be up and running, hoping in a few days. Thanks for your continuous support.”
A comment request to the owners is pending as of press time.
