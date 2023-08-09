Juvenile motorist dies in train crash

Juan Ramos, of Payette, looks past the railroad tracks on Northwest 10th Avenue near Washoe Road where his daughter, Jaydyn Ramos, was killed on Tuesday afternoon. He is looking in the direction where her car was pushed after being struck by the train in the intersection. According to federal records dating back to 1978, the intersection has had a yield sign since 2019. Prior to that it had a stop sign, but it was replaced in 2019 due to state legislature, according to the records.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

PAYETTE COUNTY -- The father of a girl who was killed in a train crash on Tuesday afternoon was at the scene of the crash this morning. 

In taking photos this morning, the Argus happened to be there at the same time as Juan Ramos, of Payette. He said it was his daughter, Jaydyn Ramos, who was in the crash. He has agreed to an interview at a later time, and the Argus in the interest of the family is going to hold off for a few days before reaching out to learn more about the girl.



