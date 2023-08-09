Juvenile motorist dies in train crash

Juan Ramos, of Payette, looks past the railroad tracks on Northwest 10th Avenue near Washoe Road where his daughter, Jaydyn Ramos, was killed on Tuesday afternoon. He is looking in the direction where her car was pushed after being struck by the train in the intersection. According to federal records dating back to 1978, the intersection has had a yield sign since 2019. Prior to that it had a stop sign, but it was replaced in 2019 due to state legislature, according to the records.
PAYETTE COUNTY -- The father of a girl who was killed in a train crash on Tuesday afternoon was at the scene of the crash this morning.
In taking photos this morning, the Argus happened to be there at the same time as Juan Ramos, of Payette. He said it was his daughter, Jaydyn Ramos, who was in the crash. He has agreed to an interview at a later time, and the Argus in the interest of the family is going to hold off for a few days before reaching out to learn more about the girl.
In the meantime, the Argus has been working on finding records related to the railroad crossing, with locals claiming that there used to be arms or at least a stop sign where there is now only a yield sign.
It's worth noting, the Argus observed that visibility at the intersection may be hampered due to trees and other obstructions nearby.
According to Federal Railroad Administration records that date back to 1978, there have never been crossing arms at the intersection. Mike Jaixen, senior manager of communications for Union Pacific said he checked with their Signal Team and that there was no crossing arms in their recollection.
The type of warning device at railroad crossings is determined by local jurisdiction, Jaixen said.
"So state, county, the city, as applicable, they make the determination, as to what type of warning device is necessary," he said.
As such, if any changes are needed at the intersection, it would be up to one of those governing bodies.
According to federal records, there was a stop sign at the intersection until 2019 when state law had them all changed to yield signs.
The decision was made by Idaho Transportation Department to replace stop signs with yield signs that year at crossings defined as passive. Such intersections do not have flashing red lights or crossing gates. However, it was noted by ITD that stop signs could remain at the passive crossing if a local road agency does an engineering study with results supporting a stop sign.
Jim Ashley, superintendent for Payette County Road and Bridge Department, provided comment in an email this morning.
"We do not sign the railroad crossing, those signs are installed and maintained by the railroad of ownership," he said. "That said, in 2019 Idaho Transportation Department repealed and existing law of stop sign requirements at the legislative sessions in 2019. This was done to be consistent with the rest of the United States."
According to Idaho State Police which is investigating the crash, Jaydyn Ramos was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at the railroad crossing at Northwest 10th Avenue, off Washoe Road at about 3:02 p.m.
According to police, Ramos was traveling east in a 2011 Mazda 6 and failed to yield to an oncoming train. They say she was not wearing a seatbelt and died from injuries at the scene of the crash.
