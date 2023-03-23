Judge suspends Eddie Melendrez's driver license for 1 year for drunken driving

VALE — A city councilor and school board member from Ontario, who also works with at-risk youth in a variety of projects and volunteer positions and who was man of the year in 2018, had his driver license suspended for a year on Wednesday morning. The sentence stemmed from a drunken driving incident on New Year’s Eve.
Eduardo “Eddie” Melendrez was sentenced by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis during a plea hearing on March 22.
Melendrez pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, the latter of which was reduced down from three counts. Those counts were for three minor children who were in the backseat when Melendrez was pulled over.
After reviewing evidence presented by his attorney, Landis asked what charges the state sought in the sentencing. The answer: a year suspension and a $1,000 fine for Melendrez’ first conviction. It was further noted that Melendrez had taken a DUI evaluation and started treatment, also completing a victim impact panel on March 7.
Mike Mahoney, the attorney for Melendrez asked Landis if he could comment before he made his decision, which Landis granted.
He said his client was “very apologetic.” Mahoney noted that Melendrez serves on a city council and that it was “obvious” to those who knew him the he was helpful in the community. He further said that if not for a CDL license, Melendrez, who was eligible for diversion to court records, would have sought that.
In an earlier sentencing for a man who took a diversion sentence for driving under the influence, Landis noted that diversion was an “amazing opportunity,” allowing a person to go through it and have their conviction cleared from their record.
Melendrez opted for a negotiated plea aiming to keep his license and get 40 hours jail time, an equivalent amount of community service time and supervised probation.
Mahoney said the worst sentence would be self-imposed, saying Melendrez was “disappointed,” and that “good people make mistakes.
Melendrez also addressed Landis saying he was “deeply remorseful and embarrassed,” apologizing to those affected.
“I wish I could take it back,” he said.
Landis addressed the comments.
“It is clear to the court that you are an active member, a productive [member of the community],” he said, adding that was “of course, wonderful.”
However, Landis remain focused on the crime at hand.
“The issue is, a situation like this, runs counter to that. In this case, you are very fortunate nothing happened to your nieces or daughter,” he said.
Landis told Melendrez he wanted him to continue to move forward, but also to “take a look at the situation and address it so you are not back here again.”
For the DUII, Melendrez received a one-year Oregon driver license suspension, a $1,000 fine, 24 months bench probation and 80 hours of community service with a nonprofit, with proof of completion from the agency on an official letterhead document. The community service must be completed by Aug. 22.
Landis noted that Melendrez would have standard conditions associated with bench probation, including no association with anyone with criminal conduct, payments of fines and fees as ordered, be involved in a job search program, complete an alcohol and drug package and evaluation, complete a victim impact panel, attend self-help groups, not drive without his license and submit to blood treatment testing.
In terms of the evaluation, it was noted that he would get a referral, but since he already completed one, he needed to follow through with the treatment that was recommended.
For each of the two counts of recklessly endangering a minor, Landis gave him 24 months of bench probation with the same probationary terms except the victim impact panel but without judgement of guilt, and a $100 fine.
Landis noted that Melendrez had 30 days to appeal the sentence if he chose to do so. Such an appeal would be handled by the Court of Appeals in Salem.
Melendrez still serves on the Ontario City Council, with his term set to expire in 2024. He did not refile for his seat on the Ontario School Board, which expires June 30.
