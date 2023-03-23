Judge suspends Eddie Melendrez's driver license for 1 year for drunken driving

Ontario City Councilor Eddie Melendrez is pictured during the the Jan. 10 meeting of the council. 

VALE — A city councilor and school board member from Ontario, who also works with at-risk youth in a variety of projects and volunteer positions and who was man of the year in 2018, had his driver license suspended for a year on Wednesday morning. The sentence stemmed from a drunken driving incident on New Year’s Eve.

Eduardo “Eddie” Melendrez was sentenced by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis during a plea hearing on March 22.



Tags

Load comments