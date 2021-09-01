This photo from Jan. 23 is among the exhibits submitted by the city of Ontario Feb. 18 in its reply to a petition for a writ of review on a civil penalty issued in August of 2020 to Eldorado Investments, owned by Mayor Riley Hill, for a property with ongoing violations of several city codes. Hill's civil penalty is among those on the table while the city waits for a committee to review its code enforcement fines.
ONTARIO — Ontario Mayor Riley Hill’s lawsuit with the city appears to be over, for now. Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung issued a general judgement in the case on Monday, which resulted in the $500 civil penalty being “vacated,” due to a technical error. It is noteworthy that in his conclusion, Hung stated that he would not rule on the issue of the requested restitution, adding that if Hill wished to, he could submit a Rule 68 statement to request fees, as the city of Ontario argues there is “no authority to do so.”
In a phone call Thursday afternoon to find out whether Hill intends to still go after the city for his costs related to the lawsuit, the mayor said he would be “putting a written statement out pretty soon,” adding that the newspaper would receive a copy of it.
Regardless of whether the city has to reimburse hill, it did have to spend $8,065 for legal services rendered in the Eldorado Investments v. City of Ontario suit, according to information provided by City Manager Adam Brown.
In his conclusion, Hung wrote that the city erred in fining ElDorado under its municipal code 7-1-2 (L), “without substantial evidence of the abatement process” in its notification. Since the fine was reduced from $600 to $500 due to the “petitioner’s efforts to remove a squatter, which is a finding not changed by this judgement, there shall be no remaining fine.”
The city manager said the procedural error will be something that the newly formed ad hoc committee will have to take into consideration when it begins to meet to review the city’s civil penalties related to code enforcement.
Due to ongoing issues with the city’s civil penalty rate structure, those fines are at a halt right now, including interest that would be added on to more than $1 Million in overdue fines. Asked whether Hill’s case would change the outcome of any of those, Brown said it wasn’t likely, as only seven of them had made it to the appeals process, which is where the error is said to have taken place.
“As we look at finding a solution with the ad hoc committee, we’ll take that into account,” Brown said.
One thing that the council has discussed is that the city would be better off using an attorney or justice of the peace to perform appeal hearings, so the “quasi-judicial hearings could be done by someone with legal expertise.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for an expanded version Friday in our print edition and online at www.argusobserver.com.
