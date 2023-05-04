PAYETTE — Sarah Wondra pleaded not guilty to three felony charges at an arraignment hearing Thursday and a judge denied a request for bond reduction, keeping it at the $250,000 it was set at on March 29. With that, Wondra remains in the Payette County Jail.
The charges are unrelated to the case of Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan — a child missing from Fruitland since July of 2021 at the age of 5. However, Wondra remains a suspect in his case, along with three other individuals, including her husband, Stacey Bond, who is incarcerated in Ada County on a federal hold for a separate gun charge, also unrelated to the missing child case.
Previously, Sarah Wondra was facing a charge related to not reporting the death of Michael, however a judge dismissed those charges on April 17. There are currently no suspects in jail or facing charges in relation to the boy’s case.
Payette County District Court Judge Kiley Stuchlik presided over Wondra’s court hearing Thursday, and Wondra was represented by Public Defender Brett Schiller.
Wondra pleaded not guilty to one count of each of the following: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing a gun at someone’s head at close range during or immediately following a verbal assault; evidence destruction or alteration, by attempting to prevent the firearm from being found as evidence; and controlled substance possession for hydrocodone pills. The maximum for the first count is 5 years with a $5,000 fine and also allows for up to $5,000 in civil penalties for the victim; the second carries a 10-year maximum and $10,000 fine; and the third carries a 7-year maximum with a $15,000 fine.
According to Payette County Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Phillips, Wondra is “persistent” eligible. This relates to offenders who have previous felony convictions. He said while the state hasn’t yet filed related documents, Wondra “faces potential life in prison.”
Schiller asked for a speedy trial on the not-guilty pleas and argued on Wondra’s behalf for a bond reduction. He noted that she had been in custody since November on a previous charge (the one related to Michael). He said how she was found not competent and sent to the state hospital for treatment until March. Schiller then noted how as the treatment order was terminated and they were preparing to come back to court for that case, the state refiled the old gun charges. Schiller said that for the same incident, a federal charge was filed and that Wondra was on a federal release for that until pretrial.
During arguments for bond, Schiller sought to have Wondra released on her own recognizance, saying that money was a barrier since she had been in custody so long and not able to work. Wondra had hoped to get out and to continue on with her local taxi company, as she has a place to go and transportation.
Since being treated at the state hospital, Schiller said that Wondra told him her medications have been “drastically changed,” noting that her mental health was now in comparison “night and day.”
Her attorney argued that Wondra posed no risk to the public and no flight risk. However, Phillips countered that saying the most notable strength of the state’s case is that Wondra admitted to law enforcement she had a firearm and hid it.
Schiller went on to say Wondra had failed to appear twice in cases in Washington County, Oregon, where as far as he could tell she had at least three prior felonies, including robbery and two counts of identity theft. Taking all of that into account, Phillips said Wondra should not be released.
Schiller did add that Wondra told him if she ever missed court in Oregon it was because she was in custody in another jurisdiction.
After considering the arguments, Stuchlik denied the motion for bond reduction based on state law, including Idaho Criminal Rule 46 and Idaho Code 19-2904. Her reasoning was based on Wondra holding a firearm to another persona’s head and attempting to get rid of the evidence. Stuchlik said keeping the bond set at what it was for witness protection and public safety.
“It is a serious offense,” she said, noting that and the strength of the state’s case against Wondra were the reasons for her ruling Thursday.
With that, pretrial for the local charges in the gun case was set for June 15 at 2:30 p.m. Trial dates were set for Sept. 18-20, as well as Sept. 28-29, allowing the two extra days for motions if needed.
In the gun case, Wondra is also facing a federal gun charge; that is set for pretrial on May 18, with trial slated to begin May 30.
