Payette County Courthouse
The Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE — Sarah Wondra pleaded not guilty to three felony charges at an arraignment hearing Thursday and a judge denied a request for bond reduction, keeping it at the $250,000 it was set at on March 29. With that, Wondra remains in the Payette County Jail.

The charges are unrelated to the case of Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan — a child missing from Fruitland since July of 2021 at the age of 5. However, Wondra remains a suspect in his case, along with three other individuals, including her husband, Stacey Bond, who is incarcerated in Ada County on a federal hold for a separate gun charge, also unrelated to the missing child case.



