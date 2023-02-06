PAYETTE — The sole person in custody over a charge related to the case of a missing Fruitland boy will remain in custody for now. A plea hearing that was slated for Tuesday, was pushed out to March 20 during a status conference Monday morning.
The conference was in the Payette County Magistrate Court on Monday and led by Judge Brian Lee, who approved a delay of six more weeks for a plea hearing in the case of Sarah Wondra. She is being charged with failure to report the death of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021 at the age of 5.
The continuance was requested by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, as part of continuing Wondra’s commitment at a state hospital in Blackfoot. Representing her in the case is Attorney Brett Schiller, who informed the judge that Health and Welfare did not consider Wondra’s restoration process completed as of Monday.
The March 20 status conference is set to begin at 9 a.m.
Wondra was arrested in November after a tip led to her residence and charges of failing to report the death of a person, specifically Michael Vaughan, a felony charge.
The backyard of her residence was dug up by Fruitland police officers. No remains were found in that search. The results were the same when police dug up a neighboring yard. A comment is pending with Police Chief J.D. Huff regarding evidence recovered during the first search.
In an interview Monday, Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke referred the Argus to Idaho Code 18-212, when asking how long they could legally hold Wondra on the felony charge she is facing.
He said noting that the process of determining Wondra’s fitness to stand trial remains in progress. The law reads, “When the defendant’s fitness to proceed is drawn in question, the issue shall be determined by the court. The court shall also determine, based on the examiner’s findings, whether the defendant lacks capacity to make informed decisions about treatment. If neither the prosecuting attorney nor counsel for the defendant contests the finding of the report filed pursuant to section 18-211, Idaho Code, the court may make the determination on the basis of such report.”
Wondra was ordered to be committed to the state hospital on Nov. 21. It's worth noting that the law states that if a court commits a defendant to the custody of Health and Welfare, it must be "for a period not exceeding 90 days." However, it also states that if a progress report indicates there is "a substantial probability the defendant will be fit to proceed within the foreseeable future," the court can order continued commitment for an additional 180 days.
A court official confirmed Monday that a progress report for Wondra was filed on Friday, however, that information is automatically sealed due to laws regarding medical records.
As far as other documents in the case which are normally public, Duke says Lee has ordered those — including evidence which may be included — to be sealed as of press time. Duke said this is done in order to protect a potential jury pool in the case from being unduly influenced.
Duke said he is “fairly confident” that charges will be filed against Wondra.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.