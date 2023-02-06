PAYETTE — The sole person in custody over a charge related to the case of a missing Fruitland boy will remain in custody for now. A plea hearing that was slated for Tuesday, was pushed out to March 20 during a status conference Monday morning.

The conference was in the Payette County Magistrate Court on Monday and led by Judge Brian Lee, who approved a delay of six more weeks for a plea hearing in the case of Sarah Wondra. She is being charged with failure to report the death of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021 at the age of 5.



