Jail cancels visitation due to COVID-19

PAYETTE COUNTY — The Payette County Sheriff’s Office is canceling visitation as well as outside programming at the jail, due to measures being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the facility.
Outside programs that have been canceled include church, property drop-off and meetings for Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous, according to an email from Lt. Andy Creech.
On Monday, an inmate tested positive for the virus and has been placed in isolation in a single-cell which is part of a pod where five other individuals will be quarantined with him for 14 days. Those inmates are said to have been in direct contact with each other, and are being checked for symptoms twice daily.
The test was administered at a local hospital, where the inmate was taken after showing symptoms consistent with the virus.
As to how long the cancellation of visitation and outside programs might last, Creech indicated that is unknown.
“As we monitor the inmates within the jail, we will make a determination for when outside programming can return to the jail facility,” he said. “A specific date has not been set at this time.”
