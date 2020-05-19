Note: Results will remain unofficial until the county clerk is able to do a full verification of ballots.
DEMOCRAT
President:
Joseph Biden: 476
Bernie Sanders: 77
Elizabeth Warren: 30
Tulsi Gabbard: 28
Write-ins: 48
U.S. Senator:
Jeff Merkley: 573
Write-ins: 17
U.S. Representative, 2nd District:
Jack Howard: 71
John P. Holm: 77
Nick (Nik) L Heuertz: 102
Alex Spense: 141
Chris Vaughn: 146
Write-ins: 36
Secretary of State:
Mark D. Hass: 143
Jamie McLeod-Skinner: 274
Shemia Fagan: 179
Write-ins: 14
State Treasurer:
Tobias Read: 533
Write-ins: 15
Attorney General:
Ellen Rosenblum: 549
Write-ins: 6
State Senator, 30th District:
Carina M Miller: 524
Write-ins: 20
State Representative, 60th District:
Beth E Spell: 248
Isabelle Fleurand: 218
Write-ins: 27
County Commissioner, Position 2:
Byron Shock: 518
Write-ins: 40
REPUBLICAN
President:
Donald J Trump: 1,943
Write-ins: 59
U.S. Senator:
Paul J Romero Jr: 566
Robert Schwartz: 215
Jo Rae Perkins: 829
John Verbeek: 156
Write-ins: 7
U.S. Representative, 2nd District:
Mark R Roberts: 22
Knute C Buehler: 211
Cliff Bentz: 1,665
Kenneth W Mendenbach: 8
Jeff Smith: 16
Travis A Fager: 21
Justin Livingston: 9
Jimmy Cumpacker: 81
Glenn Carey: 2
David R Campbell: 7
Jason A Atkinson: 29
Write-ins: 5
Secretary of State:
Kim Thatcher: 1,450
Dave Stauffer: 340
Write-ins: 11
State Treasurer:
Jeff Gudman: 1,638
Write-ins: 7
Attorney General:
Michael Cross:1,547
Write-ins: 24
State Senator, 30th District:
Lynn Findley: 1,847
Write-ins: 20
State Representative, 60th District:
Mark Owens: 1,754
Write-ins: 8
County Commissioner, Position 2:
Jim Mendiola: 709
Ron Jacobs: 755
Larry Wilson: 566
Write-ins: 3
NON-PARTISAN JUDICIAL OFFICES
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 1:
Thomas A Balmer: 1,797
Van Pounds: 1,041
Write-ins: 10
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 7:
Martha Walters: 2,490
Write-ins: 19
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11:
Joel DeVore: 1,548
Kyle L Krohn: 1,235
Write-ins: 11
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1:
Josephine H Mooney: 2,468
Write-ins: 20
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 12:
Erin C Lagesen: 2,470
Write-ins: 22
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Positions 13:
Doug Tookey: 2,459
Write-ins: 20
NON-PARTISAN COUNTY OFFICES
County Assessor:
David J Ingram: 2,744
Write-ins: 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.