Last call for ballots

Putting ballots through the tabulating machine on Monday in the Malheur County Clerk’s office were election workers Sheena Moore, in the foreground, and Jane Luther.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

Note: Results will remain unofficial until the county clerk is able to do a full verification of ballots.

DEMOCRAT

President:

Joseph Biden: 476

Bernie Sanders: 77

Elizabeth Warren: 30

Tulsi Gabbard: 28

Write-ins: 48

U.S. Senator:

Jeff Merkley: 573

Write-ins: 17

U.S. Representative, 2nd District:

Jack Howard: 71

John P. Holm: 77

Nick (Nik) L Heuertz: 102

Alex Spense: 141

Chris Vaughn: 146

Write-ins: 36

Secretary of State:

Mark D. Hass: 143

Jamie McLeod-Skinner: 274

Shemia Fagan: 179

Write-ins: 14

State Treasurer:

Tobias Read: 533

Write-ins: 15

Attorney General:

Ellen Rosenblum: 549

Write-ins: 6

State Senator, 30th District:

Carina M Miller: 524

Write-ins: 20

State Representative, 60th District:

Beth E Spell: 248

Isabelle Fleurand: 218

Write-ins: 27

County Commissioner, Position 2:

Byron Shock: 518

Write-ins: 40

REPUBLICAN

President:

Donald J Trump: 1,943

Write-ins: 59

U.S. Senator:

Paul J Romero Jr: 566

Robert Schwartz: 215

Jo Rae Perkins: 829

John Verbeek: 156

Write-ins: 7

U.S. Representative, 2nd District:

Mark R Roberts: 22

Knute C Buehler: 211

Cliff Bentz: 1,665

Kenneth W Mendenbach: 8

Jeff Smith: 16

Travis A Fager: 21

Justin Livingston: 9

Jimmy Cumpacker: 81

Glenn Carey: 2

David R Campbell: 7

Jason A Atkinson: 29

Write-ins: 5

Secretary of State:

Kim Thatcher: 1,450

Dave Stauffer: 340

Write-ins: 11

State Treasurer:

Jeff Gudman: 1,638

Write-ins: 7

Attorney General:

Michael Cross:1,547

Write-ins: 24

State Senator, 30th District:

Lynn Findley: 1,847

Write-ins: 20

State Representative, 60th District:

Mark Owens: 1,754

Write-ins: 8

County Commissioner, Position 2:

Jim Mendiola: 709

Ron Jacobs: 755

Larry Wilson: 566

Write-ins: 3

NON-PARTISAN JUDICIAL OFFICES

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 1:

Thomas A Balmer: 1,797

Van Pounds: 1,041

Write-ins: 10

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 7:

Martha Walters: 2,490

Write-ins: 19

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11:

Joel DeVore: 1,548

Kyle L Krohn: 1,235

Write-ins: 11

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1:

Josephine H Mooney: 2,468

Write-ins: 20

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 12:

Erin C Lagesen: 2,470

Write-ins: 22

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Positions 13:

Doug Tookey: 2,459

Write-ins: 20

NON-PARTISAN COUNTY OFFICES

County Assessor:

David J Ingram: 2,744

Write-ins: 13

