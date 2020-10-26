PAYETTE COUNTY
During a news conference Monday, Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho would be returning to stage three of its reopening plan, with modifications, effective midnight on Tuesday.
Under stage three, indoor gatherings must be limited to 50 or fewer people, outdoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity, restaurants, bars and nightclubs are limited to seating customers only, and visits to senior living and correctional facilities are prohibited. Employers are encourage to support telework wherever possible.
In making this announcement, Little noted that while he preferred a local approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19, record case numbers and rising hospitalizations forced his hand here.
Little called the situation a “crisis.”
Idaho presently has 52,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 573 fatalities.
This is a developing story. Details will follow.
This story has been updated to reflect changes to stage three under Little's modified order.
