The highway between Vale and Harper opened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, after being closed at about 8 a.m., due to a truck crashing into a bridge at the site.
A truck crash on U.S. Highway 20 just west of Harper has closed the road in both directions. As there are no turn arounds or detours available, motorists are urged to use an alternative route.
The truck crashed into a bridge near milepost 217, which is 6 miles west of Harper, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
"Signs will be posted in Vale, Juntura and Burns advising of the full closure," reads the release. "The highway is expected to be closed most of the day (five hours or longer if significant damage to the bridge is discovered by our bridge inspectors)."
Inspections have determined the bridge is structurally sound, with some railing damage. Please drive with extra caution and watch for crews who may be working in the area.
The crash appears to be a single truck on a bridge, according to an email from Capt. Timothy R. Fox with Oregon State Police. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a Boise hospital.
More details about the crash are expected to be released by State Police later today.
Motorists are urged to check for updates online at tripcheck.com or by dialing 511 or (503) 588-2941 if outside Oregon.
