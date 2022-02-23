ONTARIO — The likelihood of Adam Brown vacating his post as city manager in Ontario for the same role in a city across the state is closer than ever.
In a phone interview on Tuesday morning, Brown said he interviewed with Keizer officials Feb. 15-16, and while he was on his way back to Ontario on Wednesday, they called him up to let him know he was their candidate.
On Thursday, Brown and Keizer officials began going over contract items, which still are being ironed out, and by Friday, Keizer had issued a news release about their new incoming city manager.
Completion of the contract and background check is expected to be wrapped up by March 7. This would enable Brown to settle into the role by early April just in time for Keizer’s budget process.
Brown has been leading the city of Ontario since June of 2016, having moved here from Michigan.
In Keizer’s news release, Mayor Cathy Clark described Brown as a “proven local government professional with a strong reputation for integrity, competence and achieving results through teamwork.”
Other finalists for the Keizer position included the city’s finance director and a former city manager from West Linn.
Brown marks the fifth city leader to leave since August of 2021, joining half of the department heads in leaving. At least two — the previous airport manager and police chief — cited the political climate at City Hall as causal for their departure. During that time frame, there was a push from Ontario Mayor Riley Hill to amend the city’s charter to allow the council to have a say in the hiring of department heads. However, that attempt was ultimately shot down early this year, staying in control of the city manager. Without a city manager in place, however, that action will default to the council.
Council reaction
Brown said council members were congratulatory upon finding out about his pending departure, giving their best wishes and some reaching out to have conversations with him, too.
The newspaper also reached out to members of the council for their reaction. Requests for comment from Hill and Councilor Susann Mills were not returned in time for press.
Councilor President Ken Hart said the Keizer job appears to be a great opportunity for Brown and his family; Brown has previously noted he has in-laws near that area.
“I appreciate the good work he has done for our community and wish him the very best,” Hart said.
Councilor Michael Braden stated he didn’t want to sound overdramatic, but noted that Brown’s departure “leaves me heartbroken.”
“I did not know him before joining council but have come to respect him greatly as a man of virtue. We speak often, always both directions, as he is a good listener and I have much to learn from his experiences. We speak of organizational culture, leadership, and government philosophy, sharing copies of recent literature read. We then discuss how these ideals can impact our community, why a goal is worth pursuing, how to achieve an outcome that is for the greatest benefit to Ontario residents,” Braden stated.
He said Brown is well-prepared, speaks clearly and handles duties with professionalism and care.
“The City of Ontario has been blessed to have Adam Brown working with and for our city. Adam does not speak loudly but his words carry a lot of weight. It is my personal opinion that any city able to retain the work services of Adam Brown will prosper, socially and financially.”
Councilor Eddie Melendrez said he was “more than happy” for Brown’s new journey and wished him the best of success. However, he hoped it gives citizens pause.
“We as a city including our residents could use this time to reflect on how each and every one of us impacted Brown’s decision to move on,” Melendrez said. “Now I have had one year to learn the workings of city government. I see the complex issues our city is faced with and how as a team we set policy that could make or break us. Much of that weight is put on our City Management and staff. Every decision a critical one that impacts many people. With that said I felt Adam was doing great work and instead of looking outward, I looked within myself when I didn’t understand something.”
Councilor John Kirby said that he would miss Brown because there is so much on the table.
“We’ve been such a poor town for a long time, and have lots of needs that with his expertise have been able to accomplish, and we have a lot more in the cooker,” Kirby said.
Calling Brown “very qualified, a sweet person and a nice guy,” Kirby said he was sorry to see him go, but also understands that the position will be at least $50,000 more per year than he makes in Ontario.
“I’m still getting over the shock of all of this,” Kirby said noting that five to six years was about an average time for city managers to stay in communities. Still, he said “I’m certain people will be looking for our hides.”
What’s next
As to the timeline to get to Keizer, Brown said his contract here requires 45 days notice unless otherwise agreed on. As such, as soon as he had Keizer’s verbal offer, Brown said he reached out to members of the Ontario City Council to notify them that he intended to accept the offer. Until his resignation becomes formal, a job listing won’t be posted. In the meantime, Brown said he has some pressing work to focus on. This includes contract negotiations with firefighter groups as well as making sure “big projects we are working on stay on track.” He said those projects include engineering projects, the Tater Tots trail, the downtown attraction and making sure they are staying on the right path for cleaning up the Ontario Police Department’s evidence room.
“We’re going in the right directions and have a plan moving forward to straighten up,” Brown said. “It’s a good opportunity to up our game and bring ourselves up to current standards. We fell behind the last twenty years.”
He said with the new police chief starting March 1, the interim chief has agreed to stay on through May and help Lt. Jason Cooper work through the evidence room details, freeing up the new leader of Ontario Police Department to focus on getting to know his department and team.
“It will be hard to leave the team here. All the employees are hard workers and smart, good people,” Brown said.
Prior to Brown’s arrival in 2016, City Recorder Tori Barnett was filling in as the interim city manager since April of 2014, shortly after Jay Henry’s departure.
