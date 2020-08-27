ONTARIO — A Meridian man is facing 15 charges related to aggravated theft and felony identity theft for allegedly using his position as the head of human resources for Fry Foods in Ontario and Weiser to embezzle nearly $100,000 from the company.
According to a news release from Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Arnold Wold, 48, was allegedly creating fictitious employees for payroll payments, causing payroll payments for employees who had quit or terminated and even went so far as to create a fictitious health company to collect a payment for COVID-19 antibody testing.
Law enforcement officials arrested Wold on Aug. 19 as he was leaving an accounting firm in Ontario where he had picked up some of those payroll checks gained fictitiously. It was alleged by Fry Foods that Wold had previously done this, and that he would pick up those checks and deposit them into his personal account.
Members of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario Police Department were already investigating Wold at that time, following a tip from someone at Fry Foods, according to a phone interview with Undersheriff Travis Johnson.
“They had an idea of what was going on,” the undersheriff said.
In their investigation, lead by Detective Dan Perkins, the Sheriff’s Office found that if Wold — a felon on parole from Idaho — had cashed the last round of checks, the total of thefts would be over $100,000. Investigators say nearly $40,000 of that was gained through the creation of a fake health company “Halla Lallo,” to intercept payment for COVID-19 antibody testing. Wold allegedly turned in an invoice for $39,995 to Fry Foods for the testing and that invoice was paid in full.
“Meanwhile, the invoice of $19,000 submitted by the actual company, which was found in Mr. Wold’s possession, has not been paid,” the release states.
But the investigation is likely far from over: Johnson said Wold worked at Fry Foods for “about a year plus,” and indicated they were still waiting on some records.
“It will be a significant amount over $100,000,” Johnson said.
So far, Wold’s charges stretch back to May 20. The charges he is currently facing are four counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, class B felonies; three counts of aggravated identity theft, class B felonies; three counts of theft in the first degree, class C felonies; three counts of identity theft, class c felonies; and two counts of attempt to commit a class B felony.
Wold was arraigned on Aug. 20 in front of Judge Lung Shu Hung and set the security at $100,000, allowing Wold to bail out by posting 10% of that.
When asked why Wold, who is already on parole for theft in Idaho, would have been released, Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said in Oregon, everyone is entitled to bail, although arguments can be made in homicide cases.
“I asked the judge to set the bail as high as possible,” Goldthorpe said, adding “It was higher than a lot of felony cases.”
The Grand Jury was set to hear information about the case today and decide on charges. If any new charges stem from there, Goldthorpe said he could make a new argument.
On Aug. 21, Wold posted $10,000 and was released with a condition that he have no contact with Fry Foods.
He is set to be arraigned on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m.
Idaho Department of Correction records show that Wold is on parole in Ada County for arson in the first degree and two counts of grand theft, having been released to supervised parole on March 11, 2016.
Further information, including a request for whether background checks are done on employees, and if so, why the company would hire a felon on parole for grand theft as the head of human resources, were unreturned from Fry Foods by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.