ONTARIO
A 27-year-old Ontario man who killed his father during his 21st birthday party in 2014, and served six years in prison for the crime, was arrested Thursday night on multiple felony charges involving a stolen vehicle and the shooting of a 48-year-old Payette man.
According to a news release from Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Escobedo Jr. was arrested for allegedly shooting a man who tried to confront him for stealing his vehicle while the vehicle was stopped. The victim got a ride from someone and they followed the pickup into Canyon County.
The news release states that deputies responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the area of Old Highway 30 and Farmway Road in an attempt to find a Dodge pickup that had just been stolen from a gas station in Payette County. They then received information that the reporting party, who was in the nearby vicinity, had just been injured after confronting the person who stole the pickup.
Police say the victim was shot in the head and transported to a Boise hospital in serious condition.
Deputies saw the stolen pickup near Old Highway 30 and Willis Road and made contact. Escobedo Jr. was arrested without incident, according to the release. A pistol was found inside the stolen pickup.
Escobedo Jr. is being held at the Canyon County Detention Center and faces multiple charges including grand theft, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Agencies assisting in the investigation included the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Middleton Police and Fire departments and Canyon County Paramedics.
The investigation is ongoing.
