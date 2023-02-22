Greg Smith pulls out of rail shipping project

Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development director, right, discusses the reload facility during a meeting at Vale City Hall in December of 2017. Smith on Friday informed the Malheur County Development Corporation that he was resigning from the project at the end of the month.
ONTARIO — Although the Malheur County Development Corporation worked in August to get the Malheur County Court’s blessing for $9,000 a month to keep Greg Smith & Company on as project manager for the Treasure Valley Reload Center, Smith is pulling out of the project altogether.
Smith, who also served as officer to the related board of directors, informed them by email late Friday afternoon. The Argus Observer obtained a copy of that email from Grant Kitamura on Wednesday morning.
Kitamura, president of the Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors, told the Argus on the phone that there is “no contentious feeling for each other” between smith and the board. Additionally, he says Smith “is still very much supporting the project in Malheur County” and that “it may be an opportunity to have a better chance at getting funding moving forward.”
Smith, who also is a state representative for House District 57, may be able to help find extra funding needed to finish out the project through leveraging his position on the Ways & Means Committee, for which he is a co-vice chairman.
Kitamura confirmed that the construction project manager for the rail shipping facility remains to be Anderson Perry and that the board is now “currently searching” for an officer to the board.
He said that all the leadership tied to the project was aware of Smith’s departure, including members of the county’s governing body.
Smith’s letter states that his resignation from the corporation and related duties will be effective Feb. 28.
“We will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition during this time,” he wrote to the board. “With that said, I am asking Brad to work on scheduling the next board meeting.”
He expressed that it has been a pleasure working with the board and that he looks forward to the grand opening of the center.
While the court OK’d $9,000 per month plus $5,000 for incidentals through June 30 in August, it is up to the board who to find to work for them.
Smith also resigned as the county’s economic development contractor in July when it came time for his contract renewal.
Kitamura previously told the newspaper that with the end of the project in sight, board members hoped to finish with the same team they started with, which included Smith who has a host of knowledge of the inner-workings of the project.
About $29 million has been allocated for the reload project to date. The main funding for the rail shipping project came in 2017, when the Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million. Another $3 million was granted through the state’s emergency board in September.
Smith recently indicated that Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley and Dist. 60 Rep. Mark Owens, whose districts include Malheur County would be looking for another $6.5 million in emergency funding to finish out the project.
Findley last week told the newspaper that wasn’t true, but that he told the county if they want the lawmakers’ support they will have to officially ask for it, as they did last fall.
He said he is fully prepared and wants to help and that when the county is ready to ask he will be happy to help them.
Last week, Owens also said told the newspaper aims to continue to look for funding to finish the reload center; however also stated there was nothing formally submitted from the county at that time.
In a follow-up conversation with Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs, he said the court was “weighing options,”but that it hadn’t been determined by the whole court. However, he noted he was in favor of submitting a letter and requesting the additional funding.
The court did not hold a meeting this week, but is expected to potentially talk about the request during its next meeting on March 1.
In a letter to local media on Feb. 10, Smith said $6.5 million to ensure all contractors are made whole at the end of their efforts.
“The MCDC board wants the public to know that the Treasure Valley Reload Center will be a tremendous asset to Malheur County, as well as the entire Treasure Valley. Local shippers will realize savings compared to traditional trucking shipments, the location itself will produce 12-15 family wage jobs, and the TVRC is the first of many industrial projects to be developed at the newly created industrial park,” reads the letter. “Because of the TVRC project, industrial power, water, roads, and rail are being brought to the site which will not only serve the shipping center, but future tenants that choose to locate their businesses at the park.”
