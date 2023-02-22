Greg Smith pulls out of rail shipping project

Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development director, right, discusses the reload facility during a meeting at Vale City Hall in December of 2017. Smith on Friday informed the Malheur County Development Corporation that he was resigning from the project at the end of the month.

ONTARIO — Although the Malheur County Development Corporation worked in August to get the Malheur County Court’s blessing for $9,000 a month to keep Greg Smith & Company on as project manager for the Treasure Valley Reload Center, Smith is pulling out of the project altogether.

Smith, who also served as officer to the related board of directors, informed them by email late Friday afternoon. The Argus Observer obtained a copy of that email from Grant Kitamura on Wednesday morning.



