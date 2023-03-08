ONTARIO — Former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill is among those appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek to serve on the state’s new Housing Production Advisory Council. The governor announced who would be on the 25-member council on Monday. Hill has been appointed to represent rural Oregon for land use and market housing development, according to a news release from Kotek’s office.

The advisory council’s first meeting will be on March 10. The agenda includes an overview of Kotek’s executive order, presentations from the governor and presentations from representatives of the Office of Economic Analysis and the Department of Land Conservation Development, who will provide information on housing production issues and recommendations. The advisory council will then discuss its next steps.



