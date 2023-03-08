ONTARIO — Former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill is among those appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek to serve on the state’s new Housing Production Advisory Council. The governor announced who would be on the 25-member council on Monday. Hill has been appointed to represent rural Oregon for land use and market housing development, according to a news release from Kotek’s office.
The advisory council’s first meeting will be on March 10. The agenda includes an overview of Kotek’s executive order, presentations from the governor and presentations from representatives of the Office of Economic Analysis and the Department of Land Conservation Development, who will provide information on housing production issues and recommendations. The advisory council will then discuss its next steps.
Hill has spent dozens of years working as a developer of affordable homes. He applied to be on the newly created council in February, getting support from many in the community along the way. This included from the Ontario City Council, which sent a letter to the governor on his behalf, noting how Hill was in a unique role as a former mayor (2019-2022) and housing developer in a rural area.
In a phone interview this morning, Hill said he doesn’t know what to expect on the council. Though he isn’t sure how many applied, he said he was “surprised to get on it.”
Hill noted the goal of increasing housing units by about 12,000 per year over what is currently going on, and said he is looking forward to adding his thoughts and ideas.
Having been a developer for the majority of his life, he wants to “see if I can help our community out.”
Hill noted that he is the only appointee from eastern Oregon and only one of two rural appointees. The other rural appointee J.D. Tovey an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
While there is an option to attend the meetings virtually, by Zoom, Hill said that can be pretty confusing with up to 25 people. As such, he plans to travel to Salem for at least the first meeting, “so I can sit down and be in the thick of things and hear what’s going on.”
Kotek established the advisory council on her first day in office, and it is part of a larger package aimed at addressing housing needs across the state.
The council is expected to provide a framework for an action plan by April 1. That will go toward the governor’s target of 36,000 additional housing units of all levels of affordability throughout the state over the next decade. The reason: to address the housing shortage and to keep pace with population growth projections.
“I know too many Oregonians are struggling to find stable housing or on the verge of losing it,” Kotek said in the news release. “Employers, particularly in rural and suburban areas, are struggling to hire and keep staff because there is nowhere for them to live or they are commuting from hours away. This is not sustainable. We must build more housing.”
When it comes to building more housing, one thing Hill pointed out was the aging workforce, especially when it comes to skilled labor, and how the state needs to focus on that at the same time. He pointed out that the Wall Street Journal has published a couple of articles in recent weeks regarding a nationwide shortage of laborers in such trades as plumbers, electricians and HV/AC.
“That will be part of the discussion is increasing our workforce and [Bureau of Labor and Industries] has to play a part in that,” Hill said.
A nonprofit he helped launch, Poverty to Prosperity, helps local high-schoolers get career technical education so they can come out of high school ready to enter the workforce. Officials with that entity have recently been working with BOLI, and have another meeting this month, on growing the ratio for apprenticeships for plumbing and electrician. Currently, it is said to be too restrictive to allow for a lot of laborers to come on at the same time.
Poverty to Prosperity is also working with Malheur Education Service District on expanding opportunities for local students.
“My focus is to try to get them to get a plan to start training at the high school level — the junior or senior level — so when they get out they will have a future. The classroom work under their belt will dovetail in with other programs, including robotics classes, pneumatics being started, and things we’ve been pushing for the past six years at Poverty to Prosperity.”
Not only could it help youth stay in the area, it can help them get a good start in life, keeping them off welfare, Hill says, and creating a community known for a trained workforce. That, in turn attracts industry.
“It all takes time,” Hill said. “It takes so much time and commitment to work for it.”
Eighteen of the Housing Production Advisory Council members were appointed by the governor, including a Tribal member who will co-chair the committee with someone representing the metro area.
Other members include the governor or her designee; directors of Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Department of Land Conservation Development; and bipartisan members of the House and Senate, the latter all being from the northwest portion of the state.
