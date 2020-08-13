Gov. Brown will move Malheur County back to Phase 1 on Monday

ONTARIO
Malheur County will be moved from Phase 2 to Phase 1 reopening status starting Monday to help check rapid spread of COVID-19 in the county, which has been on the watch list since July 3. Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement in a news release late Thursday afternoon.
“Over the past month, COVID-19 cases in Malheur County have risen so much that restrictions must be put back in place or we risk further illnesses and death in the region,” Brown said a statement. “I know this change is difficult, but immediate action is necessary in order to reduce the spread of the disease and protect all those who call Malheur County home.”
Swimming pools and splash parks are included in the closure, according to the news release.
Moving to Phase 1 means that personal services like salons, barbers, gyms, malls, restaurants and bars can be open.
Indoor social interaction is capped at 10 people (which is already part of a county mandate). Cultural, civic and faith gatherings are capped at 50 people.
For now, the change to Phase 1 does not affect the reopening of schools in Malheur County.
According to the latest Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance that was released on Tuesday, “schools must be in a county that is no longer in baseline phase to consider in-person instructional models.”
So as long as counties are not in baseline phase (Umatilla County is the only county in Oregon that is at baseline) they can consider in-person instructional models of learning. Schools do need to adhere to the metrics-based model of reopening, however. The only school districts in Malheur County that are currently eligible to reopen are Jordan Valley, Juntura and Arock because they serve fewer than 75 students.
Previously this summer, there was already worry that Malheur County would be moved to Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan. On July 22, Umatilla County Board Chairman John Shafer said that Umatilla, Malheur and Morrow counties would be returning to Phase 1. That day, Brown announced that only Umatilla County would be moving.
Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said Shafer “spoke out of turn” when discussing the change for Malheur and Morrow counties.
