Former football coach files demand for jury trial against Ontario School District

ONTARIO
Former Ontario High School football coach Tony Cade filed a demand for jury trial on Tuesday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court in Pendleton against the Ontario School District. Cade claims he was wrongfully terminated and that his constitutional rights were violated by the district.
The court document states that the damages sought for lost wages, benefits and future job opportunities and benefits are an amount “continuing to accrue to be determined at trial.”
Cade alleges he was “unceremoniously and unlawfully forced from his coaching position in September of 2019, and later wrongfully terminated from his teaching position in violation of state and federal law.” The court documents claim the district also deprived Cade of due process by giving him “the option of classifying the termination of his coaching responsibilities as a ‘resignation.’”
The demand for jury trial states that Cade experienced “significant hostility from Ontario High School principal Jodi Elizondo,” alleging she “compelled him to switch from the teaching position into which he was hired — athletic conditioning — to become a social studies teacher.” Shortly thereafter, Elizondo’s son was allegedly hired to replace Cade as the main teacher of athletic conditioning.
Cade claims there were false allegations about his coaching and teaching, including that he was “accused by agents of the defendant” of bullying the football players and calling them names “including several innocuous slang terms (like ‘jackwagon’) and ‘clowns’ — terms he does not dispute that he used only as typical football coaching motivational language.”
The complaint alleges that Cade had found “the use of ‘soft’-style or weak-willed motivational talks paled in comparison to the firmer, stronger, and much more effective language that he typically, and historically, successfully used.”
He claims the school district failed to recognize how football players should be “stretched to maximize their potential in a unique manner,” and the “true motivation” of his actions.
Cade led the Tigers to an 0-3 record, with an 0-1 Greater Oregon League record; however, prior to his arrival, the Tigers were a playoff team for three years, and in the 2019-20 season, the team went 0-8, having to forfeit a playoff spot because they didn’t have enough players. Prior to coming to Ontario, Cade coached in Idaho schools, where he was 9-10 at American Falls, then 5-13 in Burley, respectively.
He was let go from Ontario during homecoming week. The district at that time said they knew the timing of the decision was difficult but that it was the best for their students and football program.
“Ontario Football has a long-standing reputation of strong leadership, and our focus moving forward is on our students and once again establishing a strong coaching team,” a release read that week.
Cade’s lawsuit alleges he accepted and resigned from his coaching position on Sept. 25 and sent a resignation letter for his coaching position, anticipating it would “(a) make the transition to a new head coaching team more palatable to the team and community, and (b) minimally protect Plaintiff’s reputation in light of Defendant’s egregious treatment of Plaintiff.”
However, the newspaper obtained a copy of Cade’s dismissal letter as a coach, which was dated Oct. 2, 2019, and a resignation letter from Cade dated Oct. 8.
Cade alleges that after he resigned, the district “launched a campaign to harass” him “generating false allegations that he was derelict in his duties as a teacher.”
The complaint states that Cade, who was “unwilling to subject himself to this ongoing campaign of harassment,” “considered himself constructively discharged in November of 2019.”
After Ontario School District Board of Directors’ Chairman Mike Blackaby resigned in July this year, Cade was among three people who submitted a letter of interest to fill the vacant seat.
The School District does not comment on pending litigation, however, the Argus has requested Cade’s salary information.
The request is pending with the Human Resources Director Eric Norton.
According to his complaint, Cade has not been able to secure a coaching position since his departure from the Ontario School District.
He was hired to teach and be a head football coach for the 2019-20 school year, and began work on June 1, 2019.
