F-15 flyover on Friday; health-care workers get nod from Air Force

ONTARIO — Two F-15Cs Eagle fighter jets will be cruising across southern Oregon, from the west side of the state to Ontario, where they will turnaround and head back across the state through the central portion of Oregon.
The purpose of their trip: a tribute to health-care workers, according to Dan Beaubien, manager of the Ontario Municipal Airport. The jets will flyover Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario at approximately 11:40 a.m.
Beaubien found out about the Ontario flyover on Wednesday afternoon from Maj. Daniel “Buster” Parrish, director of operations for the 550th Fighter Squadron at Kingsley Field U.S. Air Force Base in Klamath Falls.
The jets will be piloted by Parish and Lt. Col Jason “Weave” Nalepa in an operation titled American Resolve, with the purpose of supporting and thanking health-care workers and first responders for their efforts in combatting the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The flyover altitude for Ontario will be 1,500 feet above ground level.
The jets will depart out of Klamath Falls at 10 a.m., with flyovers planned over Lake District Hospital in Lakeview, then Harney District Hospital in Burns, then Ontario. From here, they will fly over St. Charles’ facilities in Prineville, Redmond and Bend before heading back to base.
F-15Cs can reach a top speed of 1,875 miles per hour and can even break sound barriers while performing dives or afterburners. But the ones coming over tomorrow will not be flying at full throttle. Rather, they will be traveling at a scaled-back speed, according to Beaubien.
“They’ll be doing 250 knots,” he said, adding “they’ll still be screaming along.”
To give an idea of how fast the jets would be moving, Beaubien said they will be flying over Burns 15 minutes prior to flying over Ontario (a trip that takes roughly 3 hours by car). The 250 knots equates to about 288 miles per hour.
“They are going to come right over town to make some noise and say ‘thank you’ to all the health-care workers at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, and everybody,” Beaubien said, then added that he encouraged citizens to get outside and watch the flyover and participate in showing thanks.
Staff at Saint Alphonsus are “very excited” about the flyover, according to Claudia Weathermon Tester, who oversees marketing and communications for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario and its foundation.
“The hospital is just buzzing with excitement,” she said. “I think when you know someone feels so strongly about the work you are doing that they want to show it in a tribute, that is a huge honor.”
She found out about the tribute earlier this week when the Oregon Air National Guard called to inform her.
The guard is planning multiple flyovers throughout the state this month, in an effort to lift morale, according to a news release about the flyover salutes.
The tibutes are being conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland, according to the guard.
“Anyone living in and around these hospitals should see and hear the jets,” reads the release. “People are encouraged to view the flights from the safety of their own homes and practice physical distancing.”
Saint Alphonsus employees will be reminded throughout the day and by loud-speaker announcement so that as many of them who are able to can go out or at least get to a window to look out as the jets fly over, Weathermon Tester said.
In addition, there are military veterans who work there who plant to have “big flags unfurled so they can wave back,” she said.
There is a neat connection there, as well, she said, adding that Saint Alphonsus was starting a new health-care program for military veterans. In addition, the hospital has a tribute wall with a series of flags honoring each branch of service. Also, Weathermon Tester says, they “have a special way to treat veterans based on their service and when it was,” which includes giving them a pin to pay tribute for their service.
As veterans no longer have to go to veteran-specific medical facilities, they can be treated at Saint Alphonsus.
The flyover “is a pretty cool tie-in, and we feel pretty patriotic,” she said.
“We are honored to pay tribute to everyone who has served on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Brig. General Donna Prigmore, Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard, in the release. “This is a small way of showing our gratitude for the big sacrifices that our healthcare workers, emergency responders, and so many others have made. We thank all of you.”
