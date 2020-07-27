NEW PLYMOUTH — Officials are busy gearing up for the Payette County Fair next week, and part of that is helping people get ready for a new way of entering open class exhibits this year.
Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, there will not be the typical on-site registration for exhibits which sometimes causes a crowd to develop. Instead, in keeping with Southwest District Health’s recommended public health guidelines, registration will be done online, according to Cathy Myers, secretary for the fair.
Assistance in getting that done will be available ahead of time for those who need it. Myers said there is a pre-registration event at the fairgrounds on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with entries being taken until 9 p.m.
“If they want to come into the office at the fairgrounds, we will show them how it needs to be done online,” she said.
Those who are unable to make it to the office during the pre-registration event are still welcome to call the office for assistance, Myers said.
Individuals who would like to enter something not on the open exhibit list, which is under the “Exhibits” tab on the fair’s website, www.payettecountyfair.org, can still pre-register, as officials will “just make a new category” if needed, according to Myers.
Some of the most popular exhibits year after year continue to be quilts, flowers, produce, arts and crafts, paintings and photography, the latter of which “is really big” right now, she said.
Once exhibits are pre-registered, entrants just need to “pick up the tags and put them on their entries, and bring them in on Aug. 4,” Myers said.
Entries can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will be arranged to be judged from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. For checkout on Aug. 9, exhibitors will be required to show tags to claim articles. Premium monies and/or ribbons can be picked up at that time.
With the exception of Aug. 5, when judging takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., buildings will be open from 1o a.m. to 10 p.m.
This year’s fair is Aug. 5-8 and the theme is “Fun for the Whole Herd.”
While masks will not be required at the fairgrounds for pre-fair events or during the fair, officials do ask that attendees follow the recommended guidelines from SWDH, including maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others not from your household.
