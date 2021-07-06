Councilor has 5 days to resign or wait it out

Freddy Rodriguez, who is currently the president of the Ontario City Council, is now facing a recall.

ONTARIO — Ontario voters have decided to recall Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez, according to early results of the City Councilor Recall Election released by Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter tonight. 

She said of the 1,282 votes cast, 1,118 said 'Yes' to recalling Rodriguez, while 162 voted to keep him in office. There was one over voter and and one under voter, according to those results.

As of noon today, 27.4% of ballots that went out to 6,278 registered voters for the City Councilor Recall Election have been returned.

Ballots boxes in Ontario and Vale we’re open until 8 p.m. tonight, with the deadline for mail ballots having already passed. 

Only a simple majority of votes was needed in order to determine whether Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez would be recalled.

It is noteworthy that Ontario City Councilors Ken Hart and Eddie Melendrez both publically stated they would vote to recall the councilor if he did not resign before the election. 

Rodriguez' was elected to his seat in 2018, and his term is set to go through the end of 2022. He serves as the council president, which he was nominated for by Hart, who had been elected to fill a position vacated by Dan Capron, the former council president.

