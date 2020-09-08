ONTARIO
It will remain out of the public’s eye for now how much improvement has been made at SRCI when it comes to correctional officers following social distancing mandates related to COVID-19 when near prisoners. Oregon DOC on Tuesday denied a public record request for a random sample of video footage from July 31 to Aug. 14 at Snake River Correctional Institution.
It is noteworthy, however, that DOC officials state in their own review of the requested video, there is “footage that depicts some instances in which correctional staff who were not able to maintain six feet of physical distancing are not wearing face masks as required by the Department’s policy.”
This was the second such request sent by The Argus Observer in an aim to see whether the virus outbreaks at the prison were related to numerous reports of widespread noncompliance of correctional officers when it comes to wearing masks when closer than 6 feet to inmates.
The first request on July 21 was for 10 hours of random video footage from the prior two weeks in order to be able to look at the footage and track how many times correctional officers were in a frame without a mask in close proximity to inmates.
The second request for footage was sent after Jennifer Black, communications manager for ODOC, asserted there had been “a marked improvement” since the newspaper’s first request.
In its denial of the most recent request, Oregon DOC explained its reasoning was the same as previously cited for random video footage: maintaining “internal order and security, for the safety of staff and the adults in custody,” as such footage, “if disclosed, would allow adults in custody to avoid surveillance and permit identification of potential weaknesses in the department’s security measures.”
Furthermore, Oregon DOC in this its latest denial cited the Department of Justice’s recent denial of a petition to turn over the first records. DOJ says that Oregon DOC’s acknowledgment that those records exist coupled with security issues pointed out by the agency, “diminished” the public interest in those records.
It is noteworthy that the Department of Justice in its petition denial did not mention whether anyone at the Attorney General’s office or outside of Oregon DOC had independently reviewed those records to confirm whether they could not be redacted for the public’s purpose. However, DOJ did say that according to DOC officials “there was no meaningful way to obscure those security measures and limitations from recordings.
As positive cases of COVID-19 at SRCI have continued to grow, The Argus Observer plans to continue its pursuit of both public records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.