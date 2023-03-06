NEW PLYMOUTH – At its regular meeting Monday evening, the New Plymouth City Council narrowly approved the first phases of the Hampton's Subdivision. A crowd of New Plymouth residents was present to witness the vote.
Dozens of public comments had been received from the public two weeks prior at the council's Feb. 21 meeting. Concerns were raised about the city's water, sewer and school capacity, and the potential impact on local agriculture.
Councilor Bill Warnke moved to first approve a development agreement, with an addendum that the developer would make road repairs pertaining to the subdivision, seconded by Councilor Eileen Balcer. A roll call vote was tied 2-2, with Councilors Cora Kurth and Heather Airoldi voting against the project, and was broken with an "aye" vote from Mayor Rick York.
Balcer then moved to approve a zone change for the subdivision, from Residential "A" (single family) to Residential "B" (multi-family), seconded by Warnke. A roll call vote was again tied 2-2, with Councilors Cora Kurth and Heather Airoldi voting against the zone change, and was broken with an "aye" vote from Mayor Rick York.
Third, Balcer moved to approve a preliminary plat for the project, seconded by Warnke. A roll call vote was tied 2-2 for a third time, with Councilors Cora Kurth and Heather Airoldi voting against the project, and was broken with an "aye" vote from Mayor Rick York.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided in a full version of this article Tuesday.
