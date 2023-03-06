EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated since it was originally posted at 7 p.m. on March 6.
NEW PLYMOUTH – At its regular meeting Monday evening, the New Plymouth City Council narrowly approved the first phases of the Hampton's Subdivision at the northeast end of the city. A crowd of New Plymouth residents was present to witness the vote.
Dozens of public comments had been received from the public two weeks prior at the council's Feb. 21 meeting. Concerns were raised about the city's water, sewer and school capacity, and the potential impact on local agriculture.
Prior to tackling the related action items on the evening's agenda, Councilor Eileen Balcer sought to remind those in attendance that while she encouraged them to express their concerns, the council also had to act according to the law.
"I would like to remind the public that recently, the city council rejected an application to annex into the city 29 acres adjacent to New Plymouth Heights. The plan was to develop that property at the same time they would be developing the Hampton's," she said, noting property for development including the sites of Harvest Creek and Hampton's subdivision. She added that the Hampton's site was already zoned residential 16 years prior, although some farming was conducted on the site.
"Whether I like the development is irrelevant; My job is to follow the law as the Legislature intended," Balcer continued. "I thank the public for their passion regarding our city, it's important as a community. But again, I follow the law, not passion."
Councilor Bill Warnke moved to first approve a development agreement, with an addendum that the developer would make road repairs pertaining to the subdivision, seconded by Balcer. A roll call vote was tied 2-2, with Councilors Cora Kurth and Heather Airoldi voting against the project, and was broken with an "aye" vote from Mayor Rick York.
Balcer then moved to approve a zone change for the subdivision, from Residential "A" (single family) to Residential "B" (multi-family), seconded by Warnke. A roll call vote was again tied 2-2, with Kurth and Airoldi voting against the zone change, and was broken with an "aye" vote from Mayor Rick York.
Third, Balcer moved to approve a preliminary plat for the project, seconded by Warnke. A roll call vote was tied 2-2 for a third time, with with Kurth and Airoldi voting against the plat, and was broken with an "aye" vote from Mayor Rick York.
During the mayor's comments portion of the meeting, York expressed his appreciation for those who spoke regarding the matter, before stating that he feels the coming residential development will help the city economically.
"Some business is coming up," including a new eatery and the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store, he said "Those things are coming to town. That's the kind of stuff we need for economic development, for money to come back in."
After the meeting, several attendees expressed frustration with the council's decision on this matter. Resident Josh Davis was one of them, recalling one of York's campaign promises in his comments to the Argus.
"Going off of Rick York's statements when he was running [for] mayor, basically he is a liar," said Davis. "He said, what the people wanted or felt was good for the community, that's what he would vote for. The people were against this, he voted against the people. Rick York is nothing but a liar."
Harvest Creek Subdivision is presently under development at the southwest end of New Plymouth.
